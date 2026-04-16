The Centre’s 8th Pay Commission is moving ahead with consultations as anticipation builds over potential salary and pension hikes for lakhs of government employees and retirees. Constituted last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the panel is expected to play a decisive role in revising compensation through changes in pay structures and the fitment factor.

The commission, notified in January 2025 with its Terms of Reference issued later in November, has begun engaging stakeholders to finalise its recommendations. Inputs from employee unions, ministries, and pension bodies are being reviewed, with consultations underway in March and April 2026, including a scheduled meeting in Dehradun later this month. 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Government Employees Seek INR 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Hike.

What the 8th Pay Commission Will Decide

The Pay Commission, set up roughly every decade, reviews salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees and defence personnel. The current panel is the eighth since Independence and will also assess the broader financial impact of pay revisions on government expenditure and retirement benefits.

The commission is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with economist Pulak Ghosh and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain among its members. 8th Pay Commission Meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra: Full Schedule, Key Dates and What It Means For Employees.

Fitment Factor: Key to Salary Hike

At the centre of salary revision discussions is the fitment factor—a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay. A higher fitment factor directly translates into larger salary and pension increases.

Estimates suggest that with a fitment factor between 2.60 and 2.85, salaries could rise by 24-30%. Employee unions, however, are pushing for a higher range of 3.0 to 3.25, citing inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

If implemented, the minimum basic pay could increase significantly, from INR 18,000 to around INR 51,480, benefiting nearly 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners.

Implementation Timeline and Delays

Although the commission was expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026, its final recommendations are still pending. Past trends indicate that implementation typically takes time. For instance, the 7th Pay Commission took about two and a half years from formation to rollout, while earlier commissions took between two and three-and-a-half years.

Dearness Allowance and Structural Changes

Dearness Allowance (DA), a key component aimed at offsetting inflation, continues to be revised periodically. There is ongoing speculation that the commission may merge DA with basic pay, potentially restructuring salary components and retirement benefits. While such a move could simplify pay structures and increase base salaries, no official confirmation has been issued so far.

Impact on Pensions and Arrears

Pensioners are also expected to benefit from the revision, with payouts likely to increase in line with the revised basic pay. The minimum pension, currently around INR 9,000, could rise to between INR 22,500 and INR 25,200 depending on the final recommendations.

Historically, arrears have varied widely across pay commissions, depending on implementation timelines. Previous revisions have seen payouts ranging from modest sums to substantial backdated payments.

While expectations of a pay hike remain high, the final impact will depend on the fitment factor and structural changes proposed by the commission. With consultations ongoing, government employees and pensioners are closely watching developments that could significantly alter their earnings and benefits.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).