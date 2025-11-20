VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 20: CareerNest, founded by Career Science Researcher and serial entrepreneur Dr. Deepessh Divaakaran (Dr. DD), is redefining career guidance in India through a one-of-its-kind scientific framework that goes far beyond traditional tests and counselling. While most career guidance systems rely on basic questionnaires and generic personality evaluations, CareerNest integrates psychometry, dermatoglyphics, neuroscience and behavioural psychology to decode the deeper cognitive and emotional wiring of each learner.

The platform is built on more than a decade of research and Dr.DD's experience across two successful startup exits.

CareerNest's model draws inspiration from scientific methods used by intelligence agencies and high-performance institutions worldwide, where human potential is assessed using multi-layered psychological and neurological markers. This approach is now being applied to students, graduates and working professionals to identify careers that align with their natural design, rather than momentary interests or market trends.

At CareerNest, the process begins with a comprehensive Genome Analysis Test, a 60-minute online psychometric assessment that evaluates personality, motivations, cognitive patterns and behavioural tendencies. For people who visit the centre in person, this assessment is complemented with a detailed fingerprint-based study rooted in dermatoglyphics and neurodevelopment science. The fingerprint component provides deeper insights into innate processing styles, neural dominance, learning patterns and natural strengths.

Whether online or in-centre, every analysis is interpreted individually by trained experts, ensuring that the guidance remains fully human-centred and never dependent on automated or AI-driven outputs.

Speaking about the philosophy behind the platform, founder Dr. DD said that India's real challenge is not a lack of ambition but a lack of scientific clarity. Families often make education decisions based on pressure, hearsay or popularity, leading to wrong degrees, stress, and early-career burnout. CareerNest aims to change this by offering an evidence-based career roadmap that respects each learner's psychological profile, cognitive makeup and long-term well-being.

The platform also supports students pursuing higher education in India or abroad through its partnerships with over 1500 international universities and more than 800 institutions within the country. However, Deepesh emphasizes that admissions are only a small component of the mission.

The core vision of CareerNest is to establish career science as a structured discipline in India, helping learners choose paths that match their inborn capabilities rather than external expectations.

CareerNest serves individuals across all age groups, from children discovering their early strengths to teenagers selecting subjects, graduates preparing for emerging sectors and professionals considering career transitions. In today's environment of rising competition and shrinking opportunities, the platform positions scientific career clarity as a necessity, not an option.

By combining deep psychological insight with human interpretation, CareerNest offers a solution that is timely, personalized and built for India's evolving future.

For more information, visit www.careernest.pro or contact +91 8086015111.

