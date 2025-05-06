BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 6: KRAFTON India is celebrating its vibrant BGMI community with a new batch of official redeem codes, offering players access to exclusive in-game rewards. From unique skins to weapon cosmetics and limited-edition items, these codes are crafted to deepen personalization and enhance gameplay. With this exciting offering, KRAFTON invites players to express their style and stand out on the battleground.

Available exclusively through the official BGMI redemption portal, these codes can be used from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Redeem codes:

1. CNZBZHKKF6PF

2. CNZCZPRP8SCA

3. CNZDZC95WT7P

4. CNZEZU6P9585

5. CNZFZ4JEDHN6

6. CNZGZCN43R77

7. CNZHZ5NM495N

8. CNZIZSTS7467

9. CNZJZ7HP6R6P

10. CNZKZSRFNSB4

11. CNZLZ4E4SM4C

12. CNZMZGRXPQX6

13. COZBZWPPFAED

14. COZCZ8QDH5DH

15. COZDZU7PMN3J

16. COZEZ9SMB98H

17. COZFZU56W3S7

18. COZGZ4MPF5GT

19. COZHZG68E8SD

20. COZIZ7VEDEQS

21. COZJZXWEW478

22. COZKZWFKC8UB

23. COZLZWBNF8WG

24. COZMZMXA8M4G

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

