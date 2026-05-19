Business News | BGMI Powers Up Customization with New Redeem Code

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 19: KRAFTON India is keeping the reward streak going in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) with another redeem code release, giving players a new chance to claim exclusive collectibles and premium cosmetic items. Alongside the highly sought-after M416 Glacier Spin Tokens, this drop also brings the Mystic Artificer Backpack into the spotlight as part of the ongoing reward lineup.

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Featuring luminous detailing and a fantasy-inspired design, the Mystic Artificer Backpack adds a distinctive visual edge for players looking to elevate their in-game style. The cosmetic blends seamlessly with themed loadouts and expands the variety of premium personalization options available across the battlefield.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1. LHZBCZDKSMR7UUQE

2. LHZBDZQ9H65K6TUQ

3. LHZBEZWSXTT9PF6C

4. LHZBFZ8GEXAR7JXX

General Redeem Codes:

1. KOZCZDSH9SD64MNB

2. KOZDZRUEGT8GMCJV

3. KOZEZNR8PP6CVP7B

4. KOZFZHUK7XVCD3UT

5. KOZGZBTDJRWMC7TB

6. KOZHZXUUWW4VBEV3

7. KOZIZGSSGK88V8CW

8. KOZJZ3V4URNMPVRW

9. KOZKZ5BT3PDQW6BH

10. KOZLZ4AARXC4BFWP

11. KOZMZBVVC5B4ENS7

12. KOZNZK8KAMSHKQ8H

13. KOZOZ3XCBKBDWPDK

14. KOZPZRT9C4CDET7H

15. KOZQZ39XASUFKCHJ

16. KOZRZWW7D4QMTVXF

17. KOZVZDHMKEQ83P3J

18. KOZTZ4MD3D96BDDN

19. KOZUZMV5H9JPMRSP

20. KOZBAZQ4RDTXWVP7

21. KOZBBZ49CW4DPEKK

22. KOZBCZ4REA7C5X3Q

23. KOZBDZFF8EABDPRC

24. KOZBEZE35R695E3A

25. KOZBFZC4NSSNJR5A

26. KOZBGZMPUSWDPKB6

27. KOZBHZQ7F4VQGCMX

28. KOZBIZ6VSMMR6CST

29. KOZBJZ97ADUB59WD

30. KOZBKZWKUNF3QHG7

31. KOZBLZAMVQNHNKT6

32. KOZBMZQXCRXB6R4U

33. KOZBNZDHTXJKSTSQ

34. KOZBOZ74AF3JMUQ7

35. KOZBPZGSRF5U4BSF

36. KOZBQZSRAXPAM3K9

37. KOZBRZ97EXJFNSU3

38. KOZBVZK5G9JJDQGV

39. KOZBTZWR5VQ3PQ94

40. KOZBUZTNQEHKHCRU

41. KOZCAZKAJRWVGS54

42. KOZCBZVN3WEQGS8K

43. KOZCCZ5G73GFEMM8

44. KOZCDZRTX8PVEPJX

45. KOZCEZQRCEMG9SU4

46. KOZCFZMM7GDUR8M9

47. KOZCGZ6PPP4UWHXC

48. KOZCHZH7M9RPWU39

49. KOZCIZQ99JK4589A

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code - A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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