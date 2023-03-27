Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): QuantPower and Bharat KYC have been awarded for their remarkable innovations in the fintech industry. Bharat KYC, the latest innovation by Wisdom Tree Ventures, has been awarded 'India's Fastest eKYC 2023', while QuantPower has secured the 'Best Algo Trading Platform in India' award.

Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor to NITI Ayog, Govt of India and Bollywood actress Bhagyashree handed over the awards respectively to Deb Mukherjee Founding Director & Group CEO Wisdom Group of Companies at Global Business Summit at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on 25th March 2023.

Bharat KYC, developed by Wisdom Tree Ventures, is India's fastest KYC platform, revolutionizing the cumbersome process of account opening and verification. With cutting-edge technology, Bharat KYC allows customers to open their accounts in just 3 minutes, without having to upload any documents or visit a physical branch. The platform uses state-of-the-art technology to verify customer details using their PAN number, Aadhaar number, and mobile number, eliminating the need for physical documentation. The launch of Bharat KYC by Wisdom Tree Ventures is a significant step towards providing a seamless and hassle-free KYC verification process for customers across India.

QuantPower.tech, on the other hand, is more than just a trading platform - it's a community of traders who are dedicated to helping each other succeed. With world-class trading tools like the Strategy Builder, Backtesting, Advanced Option Chain, and Algo Trading, QuantPower gives traders the edge they need to make smart, rule-based trades and stay profitable in the markets. The new initiative launched by QuantPower is aimed at supporting traders and improving their overall trading experience. The program includes a 'Subscription Fees Reversal' program, a 'Reward equivalent to interest Benefit' program, and an 'Options Trading Rewards' program.

Deb Mukherjee, CEO of both 'Bharat KYC' and 'QuantPower', expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating that the awards are a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence. He added that the teams at Wisdom Tree Ventures, QuantPower and Bharat KYC are dedicated to providing the best possible solutions to their customers and are constantly striving to improve their products and services.

Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt Ltd is a leading fintech company and a sister organization of Wisdom Group, which was founded by Deb Mukherjee in 2013. The company is headquartered in Noida, located in the National Capital Region of India. Among the brands under this group are Wisdom Capital, Wisdom Tree Ventures, Bharat KYC, Bharat CRM, Best Algo, and QuantPower, respectively.

For more details please visit the website wisdomtreeventures.com.

