Mariah Carey also tagged as Songbird Supreme by her fans celebrates her birthday on March 27. The American singer cum songwriter is known for her five-octave vocal range and also for her sartorial sense. Mariah, with her voluptuous figure, manages to nail all her stunning red carpet-statements each time. If being bold is your style, Mariah should be the name on your follow list. Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian Crash Their Daughters North West and Monroe Cannon's TikTok Video – Watch.

Mariah's style statements have always struck a chord with fashion critics. She likes keeping it edgy but charming at the same time. From awards attendance to other red carpet soirees, there has never been a dull moment in her closet. She likes being wild and her style statements have always been so effective that they end up winning our hearts time and again. From thigh-high slits to deep necklines, Mariah never hesitates from going bold and makes the entire experience worthwhile. To elaborate more on her fashion choices, let's check out her best red carpet looks of all time. Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Public Plea

Hot Damn!

Mariah Carey (Photo Credits: Instagram) Sexy AF Mariah Carey (Photo Credits: Instagram) Whistle Whistle! Mariah Carey (Photo Credits: Instagram) So Chic Mariah Carey (Photo Credits: Instagram) Raising the Oomph Quotient Mariah Carey (Photo Credits: Instagram) Ms Cool in Blue Mariah Carey (Photo Credits: Instagram) Pretty in Pink Mariah Carey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).