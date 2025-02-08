VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 8: It is a matter of great pleasure that the 'Silver Jubilee Year' is being celebrated by the Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad to commemorate the completion of 25 glorious years of educated, healthy and self-reliant nation building.

The main objective of which is to create mutual coordination through village and town, as well as to achieve the goal of operating 25 thousand new Ekal Vidyalayas. It is also to inspire people of all religions to patriotism and nation-building through Ekal Shri Ram Katha.

To make this achievement historic, "Ekal Shri Ram Katha" is being organized from Saturday, 29 March 2025 to Sunday, 6 April 2025, every day from 4 pm to 7:30 pm. from the Katha Vyas Param Pujya Bhai Shri Ramesh Bhai Ojha ji at Punjabi Bagh Stadium, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi-110026.

Shri Neeraj Raizada Ji (National Chairman and Katha Convenor) told everyone about Ekal in detail through Ekal's presentation. Shri Akhil Kumar Gupta Ji (National President and Katha Convenor) informed everyone about what Ekal is, how it works, what is taught in school, what is the work area of BLSP.

Shri Subhash Agarwal Ji (Trustee and Chief Convenor - Ekal Shri Ram Katha - 2025) and Shri Vineet Kumar Lohia Ji (Trustee) gave detailed information to everyone about the importance of Ekal Shri Ram Katha on the occasion of S'ilver Jubilee Year' on completion of 25 years of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad. Shri Rajiv Agarwal Ji (National General Secretary and Co-Convenor) and Shri Sunil Gupta Ji (National Joint General Secretary and Co-Convenor) gave information related to budget outlay, certification, Ekal impact, Naxalism, conversion etc. All the people satisfied the curiosity of the journalists by answering their questions.

Attractive points of the Ekal Shri Ram Katha -

1. Every day Ekal Shri Ram Katha from Param Pujya Bhai Shri Ramesh Bhai Ojha Ji

2. Kalash Shobha Yatra

3. Sahasra Chandi Mahayaga 108 Brahmins (Every Day)

4. Cultural Programmes (Every Day)

5. Arrival of revered Sants, eminent political and social dignitaries

6. Ekal Exhibition

7. Replica of Shri Ram Temple

Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad is constantly moving in a positive direction to strengthen the Ekal Abhiyan. Today, Ekal Vidyalayas are being run in most parts of the country with the support of philanthropists, enlightened dignitaries and education lovers of society who work dedicatedly for the education of rural and forest dwelling children.

Ekal Abhiyan Trust was awarded the "Gandhi Peace Prize" by the Government of India for the year 2017 on 26 February 2019 for providing education to tribal and rural children in remote areas of India, rural empowerment, gender and social equality.

Ekal Abhiyan is the leading social organization in the country dedicated to the educational and social empowerment of crores of poor villagers. This campaign is being run on the principle of "One Village, One Teacher, One School". The 'Ekal Abhiyan' started with 60 schools in Jharkhand in 1989 and today has more than 1 lakh. It has reached out to the schools through which about 30 lakh children are being educated through education.

Ekal Vidyalaya : A school is run by a teacher in a village, in which 25-30 students of the same village get regular education. Along with primary education, the work of all-round development of the village is also being done in these schools through health, development, self-respect, awareness and sanskar education. Children from weaker and helpless sections of society receive a Panchmukhi education. By taking education in Ekal Vidyalaya, these children will be able to contribute to the building of the nation and society in the coming time. Primary education imparted by Ekal Vidyalaya has strengthened the feeling of patriotism among the children, which is strengthening the foundation of nation building.

Ekal Vidyalaya is a tribute to Swami Vivekananda's statement in which he said that "If children cannot go to school, schools have to reach out to children". And with the conscious people of society, Ekal Vidyalaya is continuously moving forward towards its goal at a rapid pace.

