Learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Rhode Island by joining the best offshore sports betting sites listed on this page - who also have thousands of NFL free bets to claim.

Sports betting in Rhode Island might have been approved and can be done online with Sportsbook Rhode Island or at two retail locations. However, for wider and easier access, bettors in state often turn to the trusted offshore sportsbooks to place bets on their Super Bowl predictions - as these have many other benefits.

Best Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline – Super Bowl Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus up to $250 BetUS –125% on First Three Deposits Bovada – $750 For New Players for Super Bowl LIX MyBookie – 50% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 to Use on The Super Bowl Everygame – Welcome Bonus Worth $500 for Super Bowl BetWhale – Super Bowl Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus up to $1,250 BetNow – Up to 200% Super Bowl Deposit Bonus Jazz Sports – Super Bowl Promo: Risk-Free Bet and 100% Bonus up to $1000 SportsBetting.ag – Super Bowl LIX Offer: 50% up to $500

Each of the sportsbooks offers a unique welcome for new users ahead of the Super Bowl and being based offshore means players can use them to bet in ANY US state.

In addition, Rhode Island residents can claim thousands of dollars worth of free bets to use on Super Bowl LIX with these sports betting sites.

How to Bet on The Super Bowl in Rhode Island

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Rhode Island with the respected US betting site BetOnline - who have all the best Chiefs vs Eagles markets, including the popular prop betting and also have a $250 Super Bowl free bet welcome offer to claim.

Click here to join BetOnline

Register and deposit for up to $250 in free bets

Place your bets on Super Bowl 2025

Rhode Island Sports Betting Latest

There are state regulated sportsbooks that residents of Rhode Island can use - either online with Sportsbook Rhode Island or at two retail locations in the state.

However, US residents across the country - including in Rhode Island - can alternatively use the best offshore sportsbooks listed on this page. They are licensed and regulated outside of the United States in places like Panama, Costa Rice and Curacao.

These come with many benefits over standard sites such as DraftKings or BetMGM.

Offshore sportsbooks like MyBookie, Bovada and Everygame have better odds and more markets - with no limit on payouts.

These sports betting apps that don't require ID have an easier sign-up process with less documents needed. Compared to some states where U.S. based sportsbooks are only permitted for those aged 21+, you can sign up for the sports betting sites listed on this page from the age of 18.

The deposit and payment method is quick and easy whether it’s through traditional banking methods or crypto.

Additionally, offshore sportsbooks offer a wider array of prop bets on everything from the colour of the Gatorade liquid poured on the coach to Kendrick Lamar’s half-time performance.

Rhode Island Sports Betting - What Markets Are Available for The Super Bowl?

You’re not limited to just the basics when it comes to the Super Bowl like moneyline, spread and total.

There are hundreds of markets, providing Rhode Island bettors with a wide range of markets when it comes to wagering their money on the clash between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island residents can bet on how their favourite players perform during the game.

Player prop bets can range from everything like how many touchdowns you think Patrick Mahomes will score during the Super Bowl to how many rushing yards Saquon Barkley will make.

Depending which sports betting site you use, some offshore sportsbooks give you the option of betting on pre-configured wagers which catch your attention or otherwise create one that suits you.

There are hundreds of different props available across the 9 US betting sites listed on this page and with the talent on display at Super Bowl LIX - there could be some serious money to make from player props.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Bets in Rhode Island

A same game parlay simply involves combining multiple bets from a single game into one wager.

For example, someone betting on the Super Bowl might decide that the Philadelphia Eagles will win, but Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will have more successful throws than Jalen Hurts and Drue Tranquill will make under 7.5 tackles.

The potential returns on these types of bets are greater due to the various elements you need to go your ways but you need all of them to win for the parlay to pay out.

Super Bowl Prop Bets in Rhode Island

Beyond your traditional bets, as well as same game parlays and wagering on player statistics.

You can also vote on a wide variety of entertaining Super Bowl prop bets to take place, before, at half-time and after the Super Bowl

Coin Toss Super Bowl Prop

An easy one to explain, one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is the coin toss.

Simply, you wager your money on whether the coin toss will result in heads or tails or whether the Chiefs or Eagles will pick the right side of the coin.

Naturally, the odds here are 50/50 so it won’t pick up the biggest of wins but it is still an element that people love to wager their money on.

Odds Heads -101 Tails -101

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop

There are countless bets on offer on each crypto casino listed above when it comes to the world’s biggest pop singer Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl - given her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

These range from whether she will wear a top with her partner’s name on to whether she will be shown on the television broadcast sooner than Kelce’s brother Jason.

Will Taylor Swift Wear Travis Kelce’s Jersey? Odds Yes +550 No -1000

National Anthem Super Bowl Prop

Another popular Super Bowl prop bet is the length of the national anthem with sportsbooks setting a projected time which bettors can wager on whether it will last over or under that number.

Last year, Reba McEntire had the honor of singing the anthem - taking 95 seconds.

A lot of eyes will be on Jon Batiste who will take the microphone for the anthem this time around - with the most common market being if the anthem will go under or above 90 seconds.

National anthem time (words sung only) Odds Under 120.5 seconds -140 Over 120.5 seconds +100

Gatorade Color Super Bowl Prop

A common sight seen at the Super Bowl is that of the Gatorade being poured onto the winning coach.

One of the more unpredictable prop bets is the color of the Gatorade with options commonly including purple, blue, yellow, red and orange.

The Chiefs used purple Gatorade during their last two Super Bowl triumphs but in 2020 the liquid was orange.

Gatorade Color Odds Purple +125 Yellow/Green/Lime +225 Orange +600 Blue +800 Red/Pink +900 Clear/Water +900

Broadcast Super Bowl Prop

There are countless props when it comes to the broadcasting of the Super Bowl.

This includes the primary colour of Tom Brady’s tie, whether a clip of Jalen Hurts’ fumble from Super Bowl LVII is shown and the viewership numbers on FOX.

Colour Of Tom Brady’s Tie Odds Blue +175 Grey/silver +300 No tie +320 Red +600 Black +1200 Pink +1200

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)