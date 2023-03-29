Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Karan Bhargava, Director & Founder of Bhargava Phytolab, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Karan Bhargava responded, "it's a great honour for me to be given accolades and awarded in "Times 40 Under 40". I am truly obliged for this great glory and recognition given by the Times group"

By acknowledging and receiving this award I ensure you people that our organization's future actions would only get well-skilled and just better for serving mankind in the health sector. I will ensure that this award is just the beginning and soon with time much more awards are on our way. This courage and confidence have only come in through the trust that you people have in us. Thank you for this motivation and faith."

Winston Churchill once said, "Success is not final; Failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue those counts". The story of Karan Bhargava, Director Bhargava Phytolab and Founder of Homoeo Amigo, truly exemplifies this philosophy."Being selected at Times 40 Under 40 is nothing less than a dream. It inspires me to do better," says Karan.

At an early age, Karan was tasked with developing homoeopathic solutions by his father Mr R.S Bhargava, in such a way that his organisation emerged as one of the biggest ride-hailing homoeopathic firms. It is evident that he has successfully shaped Bhargava Phytolab as a leading homoeopathic company, in terms of exports and maintaining the efficacy of homoeopathy medicine. Led forward under his vision, leadership and strategic direction, the company has built strong momentum in its home and international markets, amplified its capability and strengthened its core.

Karan's vision for homoeopathy does not end here. He also started a homoeopathic chain called "Homoeo Amigo" two years ago, to make homoeopathy accessible to everyone across India, so they can benefit from the natural, non-invasive, side effects-free treatment. The company stays updated on any new research or developments in the field of Homeopathy and paves the way for a consultation with homoeopathy doctors across Delhi NCR and Kolkata.

The organisation is committed to providing advanced homoeopathic treatment enriched with decades of rich experience, excellence and expertise in treating various diseases using world-class techniques, the latest advances, sophisticated technology and software for effective treatment of diseases without any side effects.

Karan has always been keen to drive a strategic growth roadmap and identify new avenues of growth for Homeopathy. He believes that value is created through strategic alliances and by ensuring customers receive the value. The organisation is committed to addressing the root cause of problems and eliminating it in the most natural way possible. Valuing and honouring the trust of patients, the team offers holistic methods of treatment that act more like a way of life.

In conclusion, Karan's contribution to Homeopathy has been significant. His passion and dedication to alternative medicine have helped to create awareness about Homeopathy and its benefits. He is a shining example of how a young person can make a difference in the world by pursuing his/her passion and working towards their goals. Karan's story is an inspiration to all those who aspire to make a difference in their communities.

