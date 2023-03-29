New Delhi, March 29 : Toyota has teased the upcoming all-new Tacoma pickup for the North American car market. It is believed that the upcoming Toyota Tacoma is going to serve as the preview to the much awaited Fortuner SUV and the Hilux pickup truck.

As per the reports, the new-gen Toyota Tacoma is going be underpinned by an all-new platform and get endowed by a plethora of new tech and a new hybrid powertrain as well, a whole lot of which will be shared with the upcoming new-gen Fortuner and Hilux. Let’s check the details. Hyundai Preparing To Bring Forth Its Genesis Luxury Brand in India With Localisation; Find Details Here.

New Toyota Tacoma To Share Platform, Tech and Powertrain With Next-Gen Fortuner, Hilux :

As per the latest reports, the new generation Toyota Tacoma pickup truck is going to come riding on the brand’s new modular TNGA-F platform. The Tacoma has thin chances of coming to the Indian car market, but the TNGA-F platform will be coming to India as it will underpin the India-bound next-gen Fortuner SUV and the Hilux pickup truck. The new TNGA-F platform is versatile and has several versions, one of which underpins the high-end models such as the Lexus LX500d and Land Cruiser 300. BMW Officially Announces To Launch 22 Models in India Including Cars, Bikes and EVs in 2023; Find Key Details Here.

Not only the next-gen Fortuner and Hilux will be sharing the same platform as the all-new Tacoma, but the trio is also expected to share some of the new tech and the same hybrid powertrain, of course tweaked to offer different power outputs. The Tacoma gets powered by a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder hybrid turbo-petrol engine.

The next-gen Fortuner as well as the all-new Hilux are also likely to share some styling cues with the new Tacoma, which in turn takes design inspiration from the iconic Land Cruiser and other Toyota models such as the Sequoia and Tundra. Nevertheless, the next generation models of the Toyota Fortuner and Hilux are still quite some time away from market launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2023 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).