PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18: Bhopal is set to become the epicenter of India's creative imagination as the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), the country's first industry-led creative incubator and a flagship initiative of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) in association with Jagran Center of Creative Skills (JCCS) under Jagran lakecity University (JLU), Bhopal , brings together some of India's most celebrated media and entertainment icons for the Career Awareness Sessions in Media & Entertainment. The two-day event, held in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will take place on 18th and 19th September 2025 from 9:00 AM onwards at A Block Auditorium, Jagran Lakecity University, Chandanpura, Bhopal.

Also Read | Did Bansuri Swaraj Show Disrespect by Walking Off During the National Anthem? Incomplete Video Shared To Spread False Narrative About BJP MP, Here's the Truth.

The sessions will feature Padma Shri Resul Pookutty, Oscar-winning and BAFTA-winning sound designer; Neeta Lulla, four-time National Award-winning legendary costume designer; Sushma Gaikwad, event and experiential management expert with Wizcraft; and Vinod Kumar, Sr. Manager Learning & development at PhantomFx. These industry stalwarts bring decades of experience in shaping India's creative and cinematic landscape.

Over the course of two days, students and participants will get an insider's view of how imagination transforms into industry-defining creativity. From exploring the nuances of costume design that breathe life into characters, to the art and technology behind animation, sound design and immersive experiences, the sessions promise an unparalleled glimpse into the workings of India's booming media and entertainment sectors.

Also Read | Surya Grahan 2025 Date and Live Streaming: Will the Year's Last Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India? Important Things To Know About Partial Solar Eclipse.

IICS and MESC's mission with these Career Awareness Sessions is to inspire students to dream big, understand the skill sets required for success and explore diverse career paths in the creative industries. By combining academic guidance with industry expertise, the sessions aim to empower the next generation of storytellers, designers, sound engineers and media innovators.

Event Details:

Dates: 18th - 19th September 2025

Venue: A Block Auditorium, Jagran Lakecity University, Near Kailasoth Barrage, Chandanpura, Bhopal - 462044

This initiative marks another milestone in MESC and IICS's ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between education and industry, making India's creative dreams more accessible and inspiring for students nationwide.

For more information, contact: Media Contact:

742-894-4482

Issued by: Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) & Jagran Lakecity Creative Skills (JCCS)

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), Bhopal

www.iicsindia.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)