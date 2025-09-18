Did Bansuri Swaraj Show Disrespect by Walking Off During the National Anthem? Incomplete Video Shared To Spread False Narrative About BJP MP, Here’s the Truth

Mumbai, September 18: A video is circulated online falsely claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj disrespected the national anthem of India during an event. The video allegedly shows Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, leaving the stage midway through the national anthem, but this portrayal is misleading and does not reflect the actual context.

The truth is that those in attendance were not singing the national anthem in unison. In response, Bansuri Swaraj approached the podium microphone and urged everyone to sing it correctly. However, an incomplete video of the BJP lawmaker walking off midway through the national anthem is shared on social media platforms to spread a false narrative. Fact Check: Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse Investment Platform Promising up to INR 15 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 25,000 Investment? PIB Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video.

X Post Falsely Claims Bansuri Swaraj Disrespected the National Anthem

X post falsely claims that Bansuri Swaraj insulted the national anthem (Photo Credits: X)

Bansuri Swaraj Debunks Fake Narrative

As a misleading incomplete video went viral on social media, Bansuri Swaraj released the full footage to clarify the situation, showing that she walked off midway through the national anthem to urge the audience to sing it in unison.

"An incomplete video is being circulated on social media. The truth is that I had insisted that the national anthem be sung in full and correctly. This is the complete video where we sang the full national anthem with pride and respect," she wrote in Hindi. Eggs Growing on Plants? Viral Video of Man 'Plucking' Egg Is Fake, Eggs Were Likely Glued to Brinjal Calyx.

Claim : BJP MP Sushma Swaraj show disrespect by walking off during the national anthem. Conclusion : This is a false narrative. She walked off midway through the national anthem to urge the audience to sing it in unison. Full of Trash Clean

