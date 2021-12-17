New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading pre-owned luxury car dealer, BBT, has announced an exclusive auction for one of its iconic vintage car collections on 19th December 2021.

The online only auction will be listing a 1960 vintage Volkswagen Beetle for which the bidding starts at Rs.1.

Also Read | Working From Home Permanently? Govt May Soon Allow Companies to Tweak Salary Structure As Per WFH Needs.

Big Boy Toyz has curated a list of 19 exclusive cars ranging from Rolls Royces, Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets, Land Rovers and others that are available for auction in their inaugural event. These cars come from renowned collections from all over the country and are being displayed at the flagship showroom in Gurgaon.

Bidders from across the country can participate in the online auction. BBT has designed a simple software that enables bidders to seamlessly bid and purchase these cars online. BBT plans on reimagining the concept of buying rare automobiles now through online auctions. Cars will be available for a period of 14 days from the date of going live.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From WandaVision, Squid Game to Hawkeye; Five Breakout Shows Of This Year That You Should Definitely Watch!.

To ensure a high standard of experience for clients BBT has provided bidders with two premium plans to choose from. The Enthusiasts Plan is priced at INR 1 lac and allows bidders to bid for 2 cars, Each car shall with an estimated value up to 50 lacs and a Connoisseur Plan which shall require a INR 2 Lacs deposit where bidders are eligible to bid for 4 cars with no upper limit on the car values.

Speaking about the auction, Jatin Ahuja, Founder & MD of Big Boy Toyz, said, "To launch our event on the 19th, we have invited top automobile enthusiasts from collectors to celebrities to join us on our inauguration event and come have a look at these motor cars. Vintage and Classic car auctions are globally a multi billion dollar industry, we aim to tap into the potential of the Indian market and reimagine the way the business runs in the country."

Big Boy Toyz is the complete one-stop destination for the world's most iconic, high-end, premium cars manufactured by global legends of the automobile industry. It is the mecca of luxury cars in India, housing vehicles from brands such as Bentley, Ferrari, Cadillac, Chrysler and James Bond's favourite ride Aston Martin, apart from many other premium brands!

A paradise for true high-end automobile enthusiasts, it is arguably the only brand which showcases a self-purchased inventory of vehicles. Big Boy Toyz aims to emerge as the most recognized and dominant player in the luxury cars segment in India by providing a complete, flawless experience to its buyers and ensuring that the vehicles on offer are maintained in the most pristine condition.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)