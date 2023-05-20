New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/ATK): The meme coin season is unfolding, and investors are eagerly seeking out the top meme coins for 2023. There are many emerging meme coins with utility, but those with promising prospects tend to rise to the forefront. Enter Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a crypto project that has captured the attention of many. Currently, in Stage 13 of its presale, the project's team has made an intriguing move by reverting its price back to its former Stage 3 price. What does this Stage 3 price mean for investors?

Big Eyes Coin Price Drops to Stage 3, Only for a Limited TimeBig Eyes Coin is one of the biggest presales the crypto world has seen in recent history. The interesting part is that the team behind BIG decided to revert the price back to its former Stage 3 price of $0.00017 from its current price of $0.00053 in Stage 13. This means users can buy tokens at a lower price but gain massive ROIs.

Its cute cat-themed ERC-20 token is set to launch on Uniswap on June 15th, which is just a little less than a month away. In a short amount of time, investors have the opportunity to get in on this coin at a lower price before it launches.

The presale has already raked in over $37 million in presale, and there are no signs of slowing down for this big-eyed cat! Indeed, BIG is one of the meme coins that will explode in 2023.

Cat-tastic Dreams: Big Eyes Coin's Bold Roadmap for Crypto DominationBig Eyes Coin is one of the meme coins that will explode this year as it brims with exciting plans for the future. Apart from its highly anticipated launch on the Uniswap exchange on June 15th, there's speculation that the coin will also be listed on another top-tier crypto exchange. Many enthusiasts are buzzing about the possibilities, with KuCoin, OKX, and Binance being among the popular contenders.

But that's not all! Big Eyes Coin has even more in store for those who are searching for meme coins with utility. Come August 29th. The project will unveil its very own crypto casino, where users can engage in thrilling casino games and participate in play-to-earn (P2E) activities to win BIG prizes. Additionally, the project plans to establish its NFT Sushi Crew, a vibrant community for NFT lovers and collectors who want to buy, sell, and trade adorable NFTs.

Overall, the crypto project aims to create enjoyable means for generating wealth. This proves that Big Eyes Coin is focused on being one of the biggest meme coins with utility that grants investors access to all these amazing features!

Big Eyes Coin: The Top Meme Coins For 2023Users who are looking for the top meme coins for 2023 should check out Big Eyes Coin. As the presale for Big Eyes Coin draws to a close, now is the opportune time to acquire their tokens. However, it's crucial to note that the Stage 3 price of $0.00017 is only available for a limited time.

Don't miss out on this chance to secure your BIG tokens at a discounted rate! With their ambitious plans for the future, Big Eyes Coin has the potential to be one of the meme coins that will explode this 2023! Visit their presale by clicking the links below.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

