New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/ATK): Content creator and blogger Harish Sharma has been appointed as the Social Media Coordinator of BJP in Jhajjar.

His tasks majorly include enhancing and maintaining the reputation of all the leaders of the party while handling their social media profiles during elections.

The influencer was formerly working as a Social Media Advisor and strategist for many renowned BJP leaders.

Earlier, he has worked as social media advisor for various influential political leaders. As a social media manager and coordinator of BJP Haryana, he has impressive learning potential. Due to complexities involved, the extensive body of knowledge required, and the rapidly changing environment, social service work is frequently cited as one of the most stressful paths but he believes passion is the fuel to success.

Keeping up with the modern world Mr. Harish has a well-defined social media presence. He has over 1 lakh followers on Facebook and other social media platforms. He never fails to provide a view on the ongoing situations worldwide and influences people with his social media presence. He even supports many politicians via following social media trends.

Despite the pandemic causing havoc, Harish has extended his support throughout the pandemic to help those suffering from adversities caused by the pandemic. His help included distributing ration kits to essentials and ensuring adequate supply of oxygen in the city.

Additionally, he has been raising awareness for the need to come forward and support these weaker sections of community. He is constantly paving his way to bring our possible outcomes and solutions to uplift downtrodden through all medical and financial assistance.

