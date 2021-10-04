WhatsApp, the global messaging service, recently released some settings changes in the disappearing messages feature. Now, the company is working on other new features under voice messages to improve user experience. The new feature is called 'Global Voice Message Player'. As per a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's Global Voice Message player will allow listening to voice messages even when users leave the chat. It will also be pinned on the top of the app once a user starts listening to the recording played on it. WhatsApp Payments Adds Indian Rupee Symbol in Chat Composer.

WhatsApp's Global Voice Message Player (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

The voice player will also be visible in any section of WhatsApp and users will be able to pause or dismiss it any time. This feature will be useful for long recordings while replying to other chats. As per WABetaInfo, this feature which was spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for iOS is under development and no release date has been finalised yet. WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the same on its official website and Twitter channel.

The feature is yet to be made available for beta users as well. Prior to the release, WhatsApp may change the appearance of its voice player including colour, interface and more. Apart from this, nothing more is unknown. WhatsApp's Global Voice Player will make its way to both Android and iOS platforms once released.

