New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/PNN): BSE, NSE & MSE listed BLS International Services Ltd is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Saint Capital fund picked up 525000 shares at Rs. 217.93 on 27 January 2022.

The company has recently informed the exchanges that the meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 02 February 2022, where the board will consider and approve unaudited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter nine months ending 31 December 2021. The company also said that the board would consider and declare an interim dividend for the FY 2021-22, if any, and determine the record date for the purpose of the interim dividend.

BLS International Ltd. works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 12,287 centres globally with a robust strength of over 15,000employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications to date globally.

BLS International adheres to ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 certified for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 certified for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 certified for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO / IEC20000-1:2011 certified for IT Service Management; ISO 26000:2010 certified for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 certified for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017certified for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 certified for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 certified for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 certified for Risk Management of Information.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

