Bengaluru Bulls would face UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Tuesday, February 1. The match would be contested at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bengaluru Bulls would aim a return to winning ways in this clash. Their position in the points table (second) might give an indication of good form but they have managed just one win in their last four matches, the other three ending in defeat. They would be keen on scripting a turnaround in their form at this crucial juncture in the season failing which, things might look grim for them. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

UP Yoddha on the other hand, are seventh on the points table and they are heading into this clash on the back of a defeat against Puneri Paltan. Now let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match.

Where To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).