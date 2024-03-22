NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 22: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, successfully hosted its second edition of the Women in Leadership (WIL) Conference 2024, "Bold, Brilliant, And Beyond". Held on March 22nd, 2024, at Radisson Hotel, Sohna Road City Centre, Gurugram, the day-long event celebrated and empowered women in leadership roles across diverse industries. With a special focus on fostering gender equality in the STEM domain, the conference brought together a diverse group of thinkers, researchers, practitioners, educators, and innovators. They convened to discuss and exchange ideas on women in leadership, addressing unseen barriers, gendered interventions, and women's empowerment.

Shradha Suri Marwah, CMD, Subros and President, ACMA, Dr. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava Senior Scientist at ISRO, and Mansi Tripathy, Vice President Shell Asia Pacific & Chairman Shell Group of Companies in India, Dr. Anita Gupta Adviser/Scientist G, DST, Govt. of India, Shipra Bhalla Chowdhary Sr. Director-Government Affairs, SAP India Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Geetha Venkataraman Professor, Mathematics, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University delivered the keynote address at the forum.

Swati Munjal, President of BML Munjal University, expressed her satisfaction with the event's outcome, stating, "At BMU, we believe that Empowerment is the cornerstone of progress. By retaining women in the workforce and providing unwavering support, we unlock the potential for exponential growth. Let's embrace diversity, amplify voices, and dream beyond boundaries - for when women dream more, our GDP soars higher. We recognize the profound impact of women leaders and strive to equip talented female leaders with the skills and support necessary for success in their professional journeys. The WIL Conference has been a resounding success, bringing together inspiring women leaders who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.''

"The sight of women reaching the moon isn't just a vision; it's a testament to the unyielding determination and boundless potential of humanity. Women in leadership roles as scientists not only advance groundbreaking research and innovation but also serve as role models, demonstrating the power of intellect, dedication, and collaboration. Their contributions drive scientific discovery forward and inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM fields added,'' Ritu Karidhal Senior Scientist, ISRO.

The conference comprised two panel discussions and a Masterclasses on Narrative Leadership. The first panel discussion, titled 'Women in STEM: Navigating the Change', aimed to illuminate the distinct challenges faced by women in STEM fields and offer guidance to aspiring individuals on navigating these industries with confidence. The panelist highlighted STEM education initiatives strive to provide equal access to education for girls and women, breaking down barriers that may have hindered their participation in these fields in the past. By promoting inclusivity, more women can pursue STEM-related careers. The second panel, titled 'Mentoring and Allyship: Nurturing Women in the Workplace', underscored the importance of collaborative support systems such as mentoring and allyship in empowering and guiding women through their professional journeys. In conclusion, both mentoring and allyship play complementary roles in nurturing women in the workplace. Through guidance, support, advocacy, and education, individuals and organizations can create a more inclusive and equitable work environment where women can thrive and succeed.

The Women in Leadership Conference 2024 brought leaders together leaders from different fields under one roof to connect with experienced mentors and explore collaboration opportunities to drive positive change. Leaders believe while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to achieve true gender equity in leadership. This requires ongoing commitment from individuals, organizations, and societies as a whole to challenge and dismantle systemic barriers and promote inclusivity and diversity in leadership.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 54th among all management institutions in All India in the NIRF Rankings 2022. It has also attained the diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB (Hons) and Ph.D. at the postgraduate level.

