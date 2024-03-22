Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. Sources said that the Bollywood actor would be fielded from the Mumbai North West constituency against Shiv Sena-UBT's Amol Kirtikar, who is the son of sitting MP from Shinde camp Gajanan Kirtikar. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena 'Unilaterally' Announces Hemant Godse as Its Candidate From Nashik, BJP Miffed

Govinda's entry is expected to take place soon in the presence of Shinde. When contacted, the Shinde faction spokesman declined to comment. According to sources, the Shinde faction may nominate Govinda considering the age of sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Holds Lok Sabha Review Meeting with Shiv Sena Cadre in Mumbai

Govinda had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 on the Congress ticket from North Mumbai and defeated the BJP veteran Ram Naik.