Business News | Boehringer Ingelheim India Signs MoU With The NIPER Ahmedabad & Hyderabad to Expand Research Collaboration Across India's Largest Pharmaceutical Hubs

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited today signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding with the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research at Ahmedabad and at Hyderabad.

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Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited today signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding with the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research at Ahmedabad and at Hyderabad. The two five-year agreements were signed at a joint ceremony in Hyderabad and establish a framework to advance pharmaceutical research, education and innovation through joint research initiatives, academic exchange and capability-building programmes.

The MoU signing ceremony witnessed presence of Dr. Shailendra Saraf, Director, NIPER-Ahmedabad and Hyderabad along with Dr. Srinivas Nanduri, Professor & Dean, NIPER Hyderabad, Dr. Jitender Madan, Professor from NIPER Hyderabad, Dr. Akshay Srivastava, Professor, NIPER Ahmedabad & Dean and Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Professor, NIPER Hyderabad. Under the terms of the Memoranda, Boehringer Ingelheim India will enable researchers and faculty at both institutes to access opnMe® (www.opnme.com), the company's global open science portal.

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Through opnMe®, the same molecules that scientists across the world use to ask new questions in early biology will now be in the hands of researchers in Gandhinagar. This is how a manufacturing state grows into a discovery state. And Biopharma SHAKTI has placed biologics at the centre of India's next pharmaceutical chapter, with this partnership with the NIPER, Hyderabad positioned exactly there.

Boehringer Ingelheim has already shared more than 150 molecules with Indian institutions through opnMe®, and the new collaborations extend this access to two of the country's most established pharmaceutical and life sciences ecosystems on the same day.

Gujarat is the leading pharmaceutical state in India, contributing approximately one-third of the country's pharmaceutical production and over a quarter of its pharmaceutical exports, and is home to a large number of facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. The collaboration with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad adds research depth to a state ecosystem that is widely recognised for its manufacturing strength.

Hyderabad is widely recognised as the bulk drug capital of India, accounting for a substantial share of the country's active pharmaceutical ingredient production and bulk drug exports. The city is home to Genome Valley, India's first organised life sciences cluster, and is the base for several of the country's leading biopharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers. The collaboration with NIPER, Hyderabad strengthens the research and talent foundation of an ecosystem that is central to India's biopharmaceutical ambitions.

The collaborations are aligned with the Government of India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 and with Biopharma SHAKTI (Strategy for Healthcare Advancement through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation), the ten thousand crore rupees national mission announced in the Union Budget 2026-27. Biopharma SHAKTI envisages the expansion of the Biopharma-focused National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research network through the establishment of three new institutes and the upgradation of the seven existing ones as Centres of Excellence (CoE) in translational research and pharmaceutical talent development.

These two MoUs build on the partnerships signed earlier in 2026 with the institutes at Raebareli and Hajipur. With these new agreements, Boehringer Ingelheim India's open science collaboration now extends across northern, eastern, western and southern India.

Dr. Shailendra Saraf, Director, NIPER - Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, "India's transition from a generics-led to an innovation-led pharmaceutical economy will not be made by any single institution or any single company. It will be made by the academia-industry network we are building across the country. Two Memoranda signed on one day, with two of our most important National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, is the pace at which Biopharma SHAKTI is meant to operate, and the pace the sector now expects of itself."

Meenal Gauri, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, "opnMe began as a way for Boehringer Ingelheim scientists to share what they had built with the global research community. In India, it is becoming something more, a structured network of partnerships with the institutions that will shape the country's pharmaceutical talent for the next decade. After Raebareli and Hajipur, signing with Ahmedabad and Hyderabad is a significant commitment, and we see this as the deepening of a long-term commitment to India's pharmaceutical education network."

The collaborations are structured on a non-profit, non-commercial basis, reflecting the shared commitment of Boehringer Ingelheim India and the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research to ethical research, pharmaceutical education and the public good.

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