Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt All Smiles As She Meets F1 Star Charles Leclerc After Carlos Sainz at French Riviera (Watch Viral Video)

The worlds of global cinema and elite motorsport collided once again at the 79th Cannes Film Festival as Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was seen sharing a candid moment with Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc. The encounter, which took place during a high-profile event for beauty giant L’Oréal Paris, has quickly become one of the festival's most discussed social media highlights, following shortly after Bhatt’s earlier interaction with F1 driver Carlos Sainz. Alia Bhatt Meets F1 Star Carlos Sainz at Cannes 2026 in Unexpected Crossover; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Missing From L’Oréal Ambassadors’ Lineup.

Alia Bhatt and Charles Leclerc's Viral Moment on the French Riviera

A video circulating widely on social media platforms shows Leclerc and Bhatt greeting each other with smiles during a gathering of the brand's global ambassadors. In the viral clip, the Monégasque driver is seen turning back to offer assistance to Bhatt as she navigated the stairs in an intricate couture gown.

Alia Bhatt x Charles Leclerc at Cannes 2026

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While the actress was already focused on managing her ensemble, the brief, chivalrous gesture by Leclerc caught the attention of fans worldwide. Social media users have dubbed the meeting another "unexpected crossover," praising the easy rapport between the Indian superstar and the racing icon.

Double F1 Encounter for Alia Bhatt

Leclerc is the second Formula 1 star Bhatt has met during her 2026 Cannes residency. Earlier this week, she made headlines after a lengthy conversation with Williams Racing driver (and former Ferrari teammate of Leclerc) Carlos Sainz Jr. During that meeting, Sainz and Bhatt were photographed alongside other global icons, including Jane Fonda and Heidi Klum.

Team LOreal at Cannes 2026

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Fans were particularly amused by a moment where Bhatt was seen "helping" Sainz pose for the cameras by including him in her frame while using a hand fan for dramatic effect.

Ambassador Duties and Red Carpet Style

Both the actors and the athletes are attending the festival as representatives of L’Oréal. Leclerc was recently announced as a brand ambassador for the company’s personal care range, marking his and his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux's debut at the prestigious film event. ‘Ho Gaya Abhi?’: Alia Bhatt Gets Irked After Being Mobbed by Indian Paparazzi at Cannes 2026 (Watch Video).

Bhatt, returning for her second consecutive year as a global ambassador, has dominated fashion discussions this week. Her primary red carpet appearance featured a custom peach-toned couture gown by Tamara Ralph, accented by a rare 168-carat pink coral and diamond necklace.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).