Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood's ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai felicitated five winners of the India Skills competition, the country's biggest skill competition organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in the categories of graphic design, animation, and 3D games at a ceremony organised by Design Skill Academy in Pune.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, Subhash Ghai, Chairman of Media and Entertainment Skill Council, and Whistling Woods said, "Students must widen their capacity of mind and must start thinking out of the box while creating their works of art. Only a few of the students get medals for their presentations because they think differently than the others. The success will follow if students have a different mindset and commitment to the work."

Also Read | National Eat What You Want To Eat Day 2022: From Loaded Cheese Fries to Double Chocolate Pancakes, Cheat Foods To Treat Your Taste Buds.

India Skills, the country's biggest skill competition, is designed to demonstrate the highest standards of skilling and offers a platform to young people to showcase their talent at national and international levels. India Skills Competition--regional and national--is held every two years with the support of state governments, industry, Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs), corporates, and partner institutes.

Five students of Design Skill Academy won the gold, silver, and bronze medals at the India Skill--state and national--competitions. Pankaj Singh won the gold medal in the 3D digital game art, Utsav Singh, Steven Harris, and Vageesha Jain won Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals respectively in the Graphic Design Technology and Kimya Ghoman won Bronze Medal in the under 19 categories of the Graphic Design Technology.

Also Read | GT vs LSG, IPL 2022: KL Rahul Doesn’t Want Overanalysis of Loss, Demands More Intensity on the Field.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Dr Ashish Kulkarni, President, FICCI. AVGC and Founder Punnar Yug Art vision Pvt LTD, Mohit Soni CEO, Media and Entertainment Skills Council, Satish Narayanan, Founder of Design Skill Academy, and Director Sridevi Satish, and Industry Veterans.

Satish Naraynan, founder of www.DesignSkills.com Design Skill Academy said, "There is tremendous growth in the animation industry in the last five years. It has grown from 15 percent to 45 percent a year. Hollywood is also attracted to Indian talents for the animation work in their movies. But as compared to the demand there is a very low supply of skilled animators in India. Considering this we are participating in such competition to nourish the skills of our students and provide them an international platform to present their skills."

Dr Ashish Kulkarni said, "There are various sports in the Olympics, not in the skills competition but the form of graphic design, animation, and 3D game design. To be successful in this competition, you need to be mentally and physically fit. Never deviate from the goal. Success is achieved through perfect planning. "

Sridevi Satish said, "We have been training our students since 2012 for the global competition. We won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Skills Championship in Kazan, Russia. It was a moment of great pride for the Indians. The students of Design Skills Academy have won gold, silver, and bronze medals in the India Skills and State Skills Competition this year. Our students are now qualified to represent India at the World Skills Competition to be held in Shanghai, China, in October 2022, and we are confident that they will be able to bring medals to India by excelling in this World Competition."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)