National Eat What you want day is an annual day celebrated to eat without any regrets. It is celebrated every year on May 11. It is a day, to cheat on your diet and show some love to your taste buds. You can have anything and everything that you love without having any guilt feeling as the day is about eating what you want. As you celebrate National Eat What’s You Want Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 foods that you can enjoy as you cheat your diet to satisfy your taste buds. 5 Surprising Ways to Enjoy Cheat Meals and Still Lose Weight.

Shredded BBQ Chicken Nachos

If you are thinking to cheat your diet and having some mouth drooling food, then what better than some chicken, cheese and nachos altogether. Try these delicious shredded barbeque chicken Nachos as you treat yourself to some scrumptious food this National Eat What You Want Day.

Loaded Cheese Fries

With continuous rigorous dieting, you might have been bored of having those simple fried with no cheese. It’s a day to enjoy the cheese loaded fries without any guilt.

Brown Sugar Chicken Wings

As you celebrate National Eat What You Want Day, you just can miss eating these sweet, Savoury and spicy brown sugar chicken wings. They are delicious and will leave all the members of your family licking their fingers and asking for more.

Fudge Brownie Pie

This is the best brownie dessert you will ever have. The best thing about this homemade fudge brownie pie is that the fudge brownie baked in pie crust gives you two desserts in one.

Double Chocolate Pancake

Make your Eat What You Want Day extra sweet and chocolate with this amazing recipe of double chocolate Pancake. It is super easy, mouth-watering and eggless.

As you celebrate National Eat What You Want Day, we at LatestLY, have got your menu for the day ready to satisfy all your cravings and treat you perfectly with all the cheat recipes to die for.

Wishing everyone Happy National Eat What You Want Day 2022!

