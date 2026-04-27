Bombay Shirt Company Unveils 'The Den', their 1st Flagship Store in Ahmedabad and Introduces a New 'Third Space' for the Modern Indian Man

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27: Bombay Shirt Company (BSC), India's pioneer in custom-made shirting, proudly announces the launch of its flagship store in Ahmedabad. Located at Sindhu Bhavan Marg, the expansive 2,500+ sq. ft. space redefines retail by blending style, service, and experience into a seamless destination for the modern Indian man.

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Designed as more than just a retail store, the Ahmedabad flagship introduces a first-of-its-kind concept to the city: a thoughtfully curated 'third space' where men can not only shop but also unwind, work, and indulge in self-care. The open-layout store features elevated aesthetics and tastefully designed interiors that reflect Bombay Shirt Company's premium outlook while ensuring every visit is calm, relaxed, and service-focused.

What truly sets Bombay Shirt Company apart from any other menswear brand is its immersive, lifestyle-led retail experience, one that is first of its kind in Ahmedabad. Beyond shopping, the store brings together thoughtful, elevated touches such as an in-house barber service, allowing patrons to seamlessly combine grooming with their style journey. Complementing this is the BSC Cafe, complete with a gelato bar and in-house brews by Ahmedabad's own Mleko Speciality Coffee, alongside a selection of freshly baked goods. All these come together beautifully to create a refined, all-encompassing space where fashion, leisure, and self-care converge.

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At the heart of the experience is BSC's signature offering of custom and ready-to-wear menswear, featuring redefined elevated classics tailored for the contemporary Indian man. Customers are invited to explore thousands of international fabrics sourced from some of the world's finest mills and receive one-on-one guidance from a dedicated stylist. An in-house tailor is on hand to take precise measurements, guaranteeing a flawless fit.

Beyond its custom offerings, the store presents BSC's complete wardrobe solution, spanning ready-to-wear shirts and jeans to dress pants, chinos, tees, knitwear, shorts, linen trousers, and other casual styles. With BSC's fresh drops every month customers can feel effortlessly on-trend all year around.

Speaking on the launch, Chippy Aditya Mehta, Co-founder & COO, Bombay Shirt Company, says "Ahmedabad has always been a city with a strong appreciation for quality, craftsmanship, and evolving lifestyle experiences. With this flagship store, we aim to introduce a new way of engaging with menswear. One where it's not just about what you wear, but how you experience it. This space has been designed to be a destination where men can truly take time for themselves."

As Bombay Shirt Company continues to expand its footprint across India, the Ahmedabad flagship store marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to create immersive retail environments that go beyond traditional shopping.

Store Details:

* Address: Shivarth The Ace, Ground Floor,Sindhu Bhavan Marg, (Beside Courtyard by Marriott), Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- 380059

* Timings: 10:30am -- 9:00pm daily

* Contact: +91.97252.75811

About Bombay Shirt Company:

Founded in 2012, Bombay Shirt Company is India's premier online custom-made shirt brand, offering a complete wardrobe solution for the modern man. The brand blends classic tailoring with contemporary designs, fine fabrics, and an innovative FitSmart algorithm to create perfectly tailored garments, with a focus on unique, custom-made clothing with minimal waste.

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