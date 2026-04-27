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Technology Technology Jio Launches INR 459 ‘Youth and Gaming’ Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, FanCode Subscription and 18-Month Google Gemini Pro Access Reliance Jio has introduced a INR 459 Youth and Gaming Plan offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 28-day validity. The plan includes 18 months of Google Gemini Pro with 5TB storage, along with Snapchat+ and FanCode access. Targeted at students and gamers, it also provides unlimited 5G data for eligible users, making it a bundled digital offering.

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Reliance Jio has introduced a new "Youth and Gaming" prepaid plan priced at INR 459, specifically targeting students, gamers, and heavy data users. The 28-day monthly bundle marks a strategic shift for the telecom giant, moving beyond basic connectivity to offer a suite of high-value digital subscriptions, including premium AI tools and sports streaming.

The plan is designed to cater to the high data demands of younger demographics while integrating professional-grade productivity features and social media perks into a single recharge. Jio Monthly Plan Gets Costlier: Reliance Jio Discontinues Its INR 249 Recharge Plan That Offered 28 Days Validity and 1GB Data; Check Available Option and Airtel, Vi Plans.

Core Connectivity and 5G Access

For INR 459, users receive 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day, supplemented by a 5GB bonus for the duration of the 28-day validity, bringing the total data to 61GB. In areas with 5G coverage, subscribers with compatible devices can access "True Unlimited 5G" data, bypassing the daily caps.

The plan also includes standard communication features such as unlimited nationwide voice calling and 100 SMS per day. For users who exceed their daily 4G quota, data speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps for the remainder of the day.

Strategic AI and Cloud Storage Partnership

A significant highlight of the bundle is the inclusion of an 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro. Usually a high-cost standalone service, this integration provides users with advanced AI chatbot features, productivity tools, and up to 5TB of cloud storage. This addition is particularly aimed at content creators and students who require advanced AI assistance for research and media production. Furthermore, Jio is offering 50GB of its own JioAICloud storage as part of the package, ensuring ample space for backups and file sharing across devices.

Entertainment and Social Media Perks

The Youth and Gaming Plan includes several premium "add-ons" that differentiate it from standard data recharges:

Snapchat+: Users get access to the premium tier of the popular social media app.

Sports & Gaming: A subscription to FanCode (via JioTV) is included for sports enthusiasts, alongside JioGames Mobile for competitive gaming.

Streaming: The plan provides a three-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile, covering the demand for live sports and entertainment streaming.

Requirements and Eligibility

To access these digital benefits, users must log in to the respective apps using the Jio mobile number associated with the recharge. The company noted that these benefits are contingent on keeping the plan active; allowing the plan to lapse may result in the temporary or permanent loss of certain bundled subscriptions. Jio Launches New INR 339 Prepaid Plan With Calendar-Month Validity; Offers 5TB Cloud Storage and Google Gemini Pro Subscription.

Industry analysts suggest that this plan is one of Jio’s most aggressively packed offerings to date. By bundling lifestyle and productivity tools like Google Gemini Pro, Jio aims to increase its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) while securing loyalty among India’s growing base of tech-savvy young consumers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).