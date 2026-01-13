PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: Sports participation is becoming more organized in Indian cities. Weekly game groups are now common. Working professionals plan fitness like an appointment. Schools, academies, and communities are investing more time in regular play.

But one part still lags: booking the venue.

In many cities, sports venue booking is still a patchwork. Players call multiple numbers, message managers, and wait for confirmations. Slots sometimes clash because records sit across calls, chats, and notebooks.

Bookysta was built to bring order to this process.

Bookysta is an Ahmedabad-based sports venue booking platform that helps players discover and book venues through a structured digital flow. It also supports venue operators with a cleaner way to manage availability, bookings, and day-to-day coordination. While it is rooted in Ahmedabad today, the platform's longer-term intent is to expand its model across India in a measured way.

What Makes Booking Hard And What Bookysta ImprovesBookysta addresses a practical gap in how sports venues are booked. For players, the priority is simple: knowing what is available, when it can be booked, and how to confirm a slot without back-and-forth communication. Venue operators want better control over scheduling, fewer interruptions, and a booking process that fits their day-to-day operations.

The difficulty with sports booking is reliability. Manual coordination leaves room for delays, overlaps, and last-minute confusion. A late confirmation can cancel a game. A timing mismatch can create disputes at the venue.

Bookysta reduces these issues by introducing structure. Clear discovery, defined booking steps, and consistent coordination help keep schedules organized. The outcome is simpler planning for players and smoother operations for venue owners, with fewer surprises on both sides.

A Platform Built for Players and Venue OperatorsSports bookings usually involve groups. One person coordinates while others wait for confirmation. If the process is slow or unclear, plans often fall apart. Bookysta is designed to make this step simple and predictable.

Players can browse venues, check availability, and secure slots without switching between calls, messages, or screenshots. The platform is built for repeat use, supporting the weekly routines that define most sports habits.

For venue operators, the challenge goes beyond bookings. They handle walk-ins, schedule changes, staffing, lighting, and maintenance, often without the support of large administrative teams. Bookysta helps reduce this operational load by bringing bookings into a structured system.

Clearer scheduling and better slot management reduce confusion and support smoother daily operations. This operational clarity helps venues run more consistently and improves the overall experience for players who return week after week.

Built City-First: Ahmedabad as the Operating BaseBookysta's current base is Ahmedabad, and that is intentional.

A city-first approach keeps the product close to real behaviour. It allows the team to learn directly from venue workflows and user patterns. It also allows improvements to be tested against reality, not assumptions.

In sports booking, details matter. Peak hours, slot formats, venue rules, and last-minute changes all affect user experience. Bookysta's approach is to refine the operating model locally, then take what works into other markets without rushing.

Product Approach: Practical by DesignSports booking is an operations category. Apps fail here when they chase features instead of improving reliability.

Bookysta's product approach is built around practicality. Keep the platform intuitive. Keep flows simple. Improve the parts that reduce friction. Avoid unnecessary complexity.

This is also how trust is built. Players return when the process works repeatedly. Venue partners stay when the platform respects ground realities and reduces manual workload. Bookysta's growth direction follows this principle: improve the system first, then expand.

A Small Leadership Snapshot

- Birju Ransariya (Co-Founder & Managing Director): Operations, governance, structured growth

- Ripun Savsani (Co-Founder & Managing Director): Product direction, technology, platform scalability

- Dhiren Dodia (Operations & Strategy): Venue operations alignment and execution efficiency

- Animesh Santoki (Product & Technology): User experience and product usability

Where Bookysta Wants to GoWhile Bookysta is currently Ahmedabad-based, the opportunity is national.

Across India, city sports are becoming more organized. More venues are investing in infrastructure. More communities are forming around recurring play. As the sports ecosystem expands, booking platforms become essential to how venues and players operate.

Bookysta's mission context is to build a dependable sports booking model that can scale beyond Ahmedabad over time, across cities in India, while keeping the experience stable and easy to use.

