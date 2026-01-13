New Delhi, January 13: Tata Punch Facelift 2026 version has been launched in India today with notable upgrades and features. The latest micro-SUV from Tata Motors comes with sharper looks and redesigned front grille, offering a fresh perspective of Punch in the popular small-SUV segment. The 2026 Tata Punch Facelift has a new iTurbo petrol engine that produces 120 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The New Tata Punch features a bold, refreshed exterior with a muscular stance, sharp LED headlamps, redesigned front grille, and prominent black cladding for an SUV-like appeal. It sports sleek alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, roof rails, and new vibrant color options, giving it a modern, commanding road presence. Tata Motors has introduced a more streamlined variant lineup, focusing on value while maintaining its signature 5-star rated safety platform. Meanwhile, the Nissan Tekton SUV global reveal is set for February 4, 2026. Nissan Tekton SUV Global Reveal Set for February 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Tata Punch Facelift 2026 Price in India

The new Tata Punch is launched with introductory ex-showroom prices starting at INR 5.59 lakh in Delhi. The "Smart" base persona is priced at INR 5.59 lakh for the Petrol MT and INR 6.69 lakh for the CNG MT. The "Pure" variant is available at INR 6.49 lakh (Petrol) and INR 7.49 lakh (CNG). For mid-range buyers, the "Pure+" starts at INR 6.99 lakh, while the "Adventure" persona begins at INR 7.59 lakh for Petrol and INR 8.59 lakh for the CNG version.

In the premium segment, the "Accomplished" Petrol MT is priced at INR 8.29 lakh, with the CNG MT variant costing INR 9.29 lakh. The top-tier "Accomplished+ S" variant is available for INR 8.99 lakh (Petrol MT). Additionally, the feature-rich iTurbo version, which offers enhanced performance, starts at an introductory price of INR 8.29 lakh for the Adventure persona. Automatic (AMT) options are also provided across the Pure+, Adventure, and Accomplished personas for added convenience. 2026 Tata Punch Facelift bookings open today.

Tata Punch Facelift 2026 Specifications and Features

Mumbai, January 13: Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Tata Punch facelift in India, addressing one of the major criticisms of the outgoing model by introducing a more powerful engine option. The new 1.2-litre turbocharged iTurbo engine, borrowed from the Nexon, delivers 120hp and 170Nm of peak torque. Paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, it claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 11.1 seconds. Notably, there is no automatic transmission for the turbo variant to avoid price overlaps with the Nexon. Alongside this, the 88hp/115Nm naturally aspirated petrol and 73hp/103Nm iCNG engines continue to be offered, both available with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, marking a new automatic option for the CNG powertrain. Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open in India From January 14, 2026.

The exterior adopts a new fascia in line with the Punch EV, featuring vertically-stacked LED headlights, connected LED tail-lamps via a light bar, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin receives a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a new 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The seats now feature a blue and grey theme with extendable thigh support for all passengers, while safety is bolstered by a 360-degree camera and six airbags as standard. The 2026 Punch is available in six distinct colour options: Cyantafic, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds, and Pristine White.

