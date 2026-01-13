Fact Check: Did RCB Sign Vikas Singh A Delivery Boy for INR 5 Crore Ahead of IPL 2026? Here's The Truth About Viral Video

A viral social media video claiming that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has signed a delivery driver named Vikas Singh for INR 5 crore ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been confirmed as false. The footage, which has accumulated millions of views on Instagram, suggests a "rags-to-riches" story that has captured public imagination. However, official team records and league registration data confirm no such signing has taken place. Fact Check: Did Ellyse Perry Propose To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

Origins of the Viral Claim

The speculation began following a widely shared short-form video showing a young man, purportedly Vikas Singh, wearing a delivery partner uniform like Zomato and Porter. Captions accompanying the video claim that RCB offered him a lucrative contract for the 2026 season. The narrative gained traction due to the IPL’s history of discovering "uncapped" talent in unconventional locations.

Viral Video With Fake Claim

Verification of RCB Squad for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has issued no official statement regarding the recruitment of a player by that name. Furthermore, the IPL player registration portal, which tracks all sanctioned professional contracts, does not list a Vikas Singh under the RCB franchise for the upcoming cycles.

Industry experts point out that for a player to be signed for a sum as significant as INR 5 crore, they would typically need to enter the official IPL Auction pool or be featured as a high-profile replacement player, neither of which applies in this instance. Fact Check: Did Ellyse Perry Gift iPhone To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

Official RCB Squad for IPL 2026

Reality of Viral Video

Investigation into the source of the video suggests it is a dramatised piece of content intended for social media engagement and there is no evidence linking his performance to a professional scouting programme or a formal contract offer from the Bengaluru-based franchise.

The "delivery boy to cricket star" trope is a recurring theme in Indian social media content, often used to generate viral views by tapping into the aspirational nature of the sport.

Fact check

Claim : RCB Sign Vikas Singh A Delivery Boy for INR 5 Crore for IPL 2026 Conclusion : There Is No Player Named Vikas Singh In RCB Squad for IPL 2026 Full of Trash Clean

