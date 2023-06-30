SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 30: BOSKY Interior, East India's most reputable interior design company, has opened its new experience centre in Axis Mall, Newtown Rajarhat, a posh planned smart city located adjacent to Kolkata in the state of West Bengal where the booming real estate market is driving the interior design market. Increasing income levels and a growing young population are the factors that help Bosky to predict the expansion in the upcoming time. Within a short time, Bosky aims to be the best interior designer in Newtown Kolkata.

With a focus on providing quality products made by automated German machines in their factory and excellent customer services at affordable prices, the company has earned an outstanding reputation among middle-class & upper-middle-class clients across West Bengal. With the opening of its 3rd branch, the company has proven that it is a force to be reckoned with in India's home interior design industry. This leading wooden bespoke furniture manufacturing company diversified into the interior business last year.

This modern style experience centre features the best interior designers in Kolkata and a wide range of products that cater to different needs, styles, and budgets. Here, every one of the customers is treated in a way that from the moment customers arrive at their store, they feel welcomed and appreciated. They can expect to find everything from modular kitchens to living and dining room designs and more. BOSKY's professional design consultants are always on hand to assist customers with their queries and help them make informed decisions.

Ambitious Expansion Plans for the Near Future

BOSKY is today well-positioned to continue its expansion across the state and beyond. Whether you're looking for a complete home makeover or bring in some essential customized furniture, it is a perfect place to start your journey towards creating your dream home.

Owner of Bosky, Partha Pratim Kundu, said, "Our expansion plans are a testament to its dedication to providing top-notch services to its customers. As we continues to grow, it is poised to become the largest home interior design company in East India. With its focus on quality and end user satisfaction, it appears beyond doubt that our company will continue to thrive and attract even more loyal customers in Orissa, Jharkhand & Bihar in FY 2023-24. The company's recent expansion plans include opening new branches in Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Raipur and Jamshedpur."

It also aims at expanding the product line, offering a more comprehensive range of innovative solutions through its state-of-the-art factories equipped with German machinery. With a dedicated team of 100+ professionals and a strong focus on customer outcomes, BOSKY is poised for continued success in the years ahead.

For more information, please visit - https://boskyinterior.com/

