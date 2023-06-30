Guwahati, June 30: Despite an overall improvement in the flood situation in Assam, nearly 38,000 people across nine districts continued to remain affected, officials said on Friday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 37,737 people remain affected. Bajali district has recorded the most incidences of infrastructure damage, followed by Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Tamulpur. Assam Floods: Seven Dead, 12 Districts Remain Affected As Heavy Rains Cause Severe Flooding in Various Parts of State.

Assam Floods:

#WATCH | Thousands of people in Barpeta district of Assam continue to remain affected due to flood, even as the overall flood situation in the state is improving gradually. People take shelter on roads and relief camps as their houses remain inundated. As per Assam State… pic.twitter.com/eFCerqYcPP — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

With 20,303 people remaining under floodwater, Barpeta is the worst-affected district, followed by Lakhimpur (9,081) and Bajali (7,943). In Barpeta and Kamrup, occurrences of road damage were reported in at least four different places, according to the ASDMA report.

Flood Situation in Barpeta District Is Still Grim:

#WATCH | The flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district is still grim as nearly 43000 people affected. Farmers face massive losses due to the inundation of their cropland & fisheries (29/06) pic.twitter.com/6hiub3Xlve — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Nalbari districts all saw significant erosion. Meanwhile, a landslide occured on the Joramuhuria-Khokhapara road in Kamrup. Assam Floods: Two Dead, Over 1.55 Lakh Affected After Floods Due to Heavy Rains in the State.

According to the ASDMA, 1,526.08 hectares of cropland have been devastated and 253 villages are currently inundated. In the past 24 hours, some 32,079 animals have been afflicted in four areas. In addition, none of the rivers are now flowing above the danger level.

