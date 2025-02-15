PNN

New Delhi [India], February 15: Renowned Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Brahmasri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma has been conferred with the Padma Shri for his remarkable contributions to Indian literature and oratory. A revered figure in poetry, discourse, and classical literature, Sarma has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting India's rich linguistic heritage.

A prodigy in the ancient art of Avadhanam, he performed his first Avadhanam at the age of 14, becoming the youngest Avadhani in the country. Over the years, he has conducted more than 2,000 Avadhanams, demonstrating his extraordinary memory, poetic brilliance, and deep knowledge of Sanskrit and Telugu literature.

He dedicated his life to the preservation and promotion of Sanskrit and Telugu Avadhanam and literature, mesmerizing audiences with his extraordinary memory, poetic brilliance, and oratory skills. He performed over 2,000 Avadhanams, captivating scholars and dignitaries alike. His contributions extend beyond performances--he authored "Vishwabharatam," a Sanskrit Mahakavyam inspired by the abrogation of Article 370, highlighting India's cultural and spiritual richness.

Sarma has authored over 40 books and 33,000 poems, composed and rendered 3,000 devotional songs and stotrams, and delivered 11,000 hours of discourses on Sanatana Dharma, Sanskrit, and Telugu literature. Through his work, he continues to uphold Vedic, spiritual, and nationalistic values, inspiring generations to connect with India's timeless traditions.

He expressed his gratitude, stating, "This honor is a tribute to the timeless wisdom of Sanskrit and the literary richness of Telugu."

The Padma Shri Awards is one of India's highest civilian honors and is presented by the President of India at a ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. These awards recognize exceptional contributions across various fields, reinforcing India's commitment to honoring excellence and cultural heritage.

