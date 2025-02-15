New York, February 15: Meta is considering investing its money in humanoid robots. According to a report, the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant will establish a new division within its 'Reality Labs' units to focus on developing AI-powered humanoid robots. The robots designed by the Facebook parent could help humans with physical tasks.

On the other hand, iPhone maker Apple is also reportedly working on humanoid and non-humanoid robots. These new developments would be integrated with Apple's smart home ecosystem. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the robots are still in their early POC (proof-of-concept) stage. Apple Ordered by UK Government To Provide Access to Encrypted User Data, International Human Rights Organisations Condemn Move.

Apple Exploring Humanoid Robots, Development in POC Stage

Apple is exploring both humanoid and non-humanoid robots for its future smart home ecosystem, and these products are still in the early proof-of-concept (POC) stage internally. While the industry debates the merits of humanoid vs. non-humanoid designs, supply chain checks… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 12, 2025

According to reports, Meta, in addition to developing AI and AGI, will focus on a new competitive market of humanoid robots. The Facebook parent is said to be competing against NVIDIA, Tesla, and Figure AI in the industry. Meta Reality Labs will reportedly begin working on humanoid robot hardware that can complete household tasks.

Reports have said that Meta would not make the robots itself but work with other companies, including Figure AI and Unitree Robotics, to discuss its plans. In an internal memo, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said that the Reality Labs and artificial intelligence were "complementary" to develop advancement for robotics. He said expanding its investment in a new field of humanoid robots would accrue value to Meta AI.

On the other hand, Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple had been carefully developing its humanoid robots and cared about the users not building perception with robots rather than appearances. Therefore, he said the company would use "anthropomorphic" instead of "humanoid" to imply sensing hardware and software as its core technologies. Perplexity AI Introduces ‘Perplexity Deep Research Agent’ for Free and Paid Users That Can Generate Full Research Report on Any Topic in Less Than 3 Minutes.

Kuo said, "POC is Apple's testing ground," which ensured that the product ideas were viable enough for a formal introduction. He also hinted that Apple's upcoming foldable phone was also in the POC stage. Both Meta and Apple have been trying their separate ways to enter into the humanoid robotics market.

