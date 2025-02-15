Sonipat, February 15: In a tragic and shocking incident, two students were found dead under suspicious circumstances at Ashoka University, located in Rai, Sonipat. The bodies of the students were discovered late on Friday night, which also marked Valentine’s Day. The sudden and mysterious deaths have sent shockwaves through the university campus and the local community, prompting authorities to launch an investigation to uncover the cause behind the unfortunate incident.

One student died after falling from the 10th floor of a university building, while the other was found lifeless near the main gate of Ashoka University. The sudden demise of both students has left the campus community in shock. The university administration promptly informed the police and the families of the deceased. Authorities soon arrived at the scene and have since launched an investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths, reported Free Press Journal. Haryana Road Accident: Vehicle of Mohan Lal Badoli's Convoy Meets With Accident in Karnal, BJP State President Says 'Army and Private Vehicle Collided With Each Other (Watch Videos).

Dhruv Jyoti Sahu, also known as Ribhu Singh, a 20-year-old first-year undergraduate student from Telangana, was residing in the university hostel. He was found dead after falling from the 10th floor of a university building. While the police suspect it might be a case of suicide, they have stated that a final conclusion will be drawn only after speaking with his family. Haryana Shocker: Woman Axes Mother to Death After Husband Runs Away With Younger Sister in Charkhi Dadri, Arrested.

The exact cause of death for both students remains unclear as police continue to gather information and piece together the events leading up to the tragedy. Authorities have stated that the true reasons behind their deaths will only be confirmed after the postmortem reports are released. They have also assured that legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible once the investigation is complete.

In a statement, Ashoka University expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of two students in unrelated incidents on February 14, 2025. The university revealed that a suicide note was found in one student’s room, who was later discovered unconscious. A few hours later, another student was found unconscious outside the campus. Both students were rushed to the nearest hospital in the university’s ambulance but were declared dead on arrival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).