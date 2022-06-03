New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Brihaspathi Technologies Private Limited, a Pan-India customer-centric technology company that specialises in E-security Solutions like CCTV, Biometric, and Home automation has officially announced the decision to set up a manufacturing unit at TSIIC' Industrial Park located at Tuniki Bollaram (V), Mulugu (M), Siddipet District of Telangana.

As per the top-level management of Brihaspathi Technologies Private Limited, the unit will also include a 1.5 Lakh Sq Ft building with facilities to manufacture IoT related electronic devices and high-end technology enabled gadgets. The new move by Brihaspathi Technologies is aimed at bringing the much-needed innovation and making innovative products more accessible, affordable, and available to a larger population.

Talking about the motive behind setting up the new unit, Rajasekhar P, the Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies Private Limited stated, "We envision for all people of India a peaceful, safe, secure, crime-free and enthusing environment and for the same, we have been constantly stressing on innovation. Through this new unit, we would dedicate our time and energy in manufacturing IoT related products to serve the immediate needs of our customers and assist them to enhance their bottom line, and achieve higher levels of customer satisfaction. We aim to focus on realising the profound initiatives of Make in India i.e. to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property & build the best-in-class infrastructure."

Incepted in 2006, Brihaspathi Technologies, as of now has served more than 10000 local and global clients across various industries & vertical markets. Some of the company's clients in public and private sector include, Election Commission of India, Indian Railways, LIC, BSNL, Governments of Telangana - Andhra Pradesh - Assam, Telangana State's Raj Bhavan, Khaziranga National Park, Andhra Bank, TATA Steel, Apollo Hospitals, Srisailam Devasthanam, Union Bank, Asian Paints, Godrej Agrovit, NALSAR &Satavahana University and others.

With a staff strength of over 180, Brihaspathi Technologies (http://www.brihaspathi.com/contact.php) has successfully completed CCTV surveillance projects at more than 10000 businesses across India. They have installed 600000 plus cameras at the premises of some of their prestigious clients.

Significantly, all this was made possible by their young team of dedicated professionals, mentored and guided by senior business leaders and industry experts. It is this dedicated team work and proven technical expertise that has helped Brihaspathi Technologies to extend its reach to global technology frontiers.

After carving a niche for themselves, they are ready to bring a new era of technological advancements that would make India a leading global technological player and for the same, they are all set to open their new unit at the TSIIC' Industrial Park.

