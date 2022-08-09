New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brij Hotels, offers immersive local experiences across India and is set to launch another stellar hotel in Rajasthan under its umbrella.

From the 1st of October Brij Gaj Kesri, Bikaner in Rajasthan will open its doors for guests to experience the brand's benchmark hospitality. The property is being refurbished to seamlessly integrate with Brij Hotels' brand ethos that highlights the finest aspects of the destination.

Featuring 41 rooms and suites, Brij Gaj Kesri is a modern-day manor house that spans 16 acres and is testament to the Rampuria family's passion for art and architecture. The hotel is a harmonious amalgamation of European influences and traditional Bikaneri architecture with local red stone, traditional jaali work and jharokha that have been lovingly rescued from ruins and restored to their original glory. The art in the hotel combines old-world and modern comforts to provide our guests an experience they can cherish and will be fully rebranded by this October. With its expansively stunning spaces, specially dedicated private areas, and multiple venues at the property, it makes for an ideal place for a romantic dinner, large scale to intimate destination weddings or group gatherings.

Bikaner's respected Rampuria family have long been patrons of the local arts. They not only revived the centuries old Bikaneri art of Usta, but also founded the Rampuria School of Fine Arts. The hotel is also home to an impressive permanent exhibition that features contemporary art and artifacts.

Staying true to its brand vision - one can savour the delights of the recipes passed down through generations of The Rampuria family at Polki, a vegetarian restaurant with a newly designed menu with chef specialities at Brij Gaj Kesri, or enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee at the in-house cafe - Coffee & Co. The property is built on five levels with sprawling gardens, three beautiful drawing rooms, a courtyard, Ananda - The spa, and a luxurious pool on the top most level.

"Our new hotel Brij Gaj Kesri Bikaner is another magnificent gem in Rajasthan and we are delighted to announce that it will open its doors to guests from 1st of October. The property has been renovated by our team of experts. Its ultra-unique aesthetic has been retained along with design upgrades that seamlessly integrate the property and service to our brand's purpose, which is to connect the traveller to the place he/she has travelled to. We look forward to welcoming travellers who desire a combination of old-world comforts in a luxurious contemporary setting and those who would like to explore & immerse themselves in the various dimensions of Bikaner with our trademark hospitality," - Udit Kumar, Co-founder of Brij Hotel.

Inspired by Babu Brijpal Das Ji's life's work, his great-grandchildren Udit and Anant Kumar formed Brij Hotels, a collection of bespoke hotels at unmatched locations that offer local experiences. They travelled to some of the most exotic and far-flung regions to set up these specially curated hotels. Their mission is to create an ecosystem of sustainable tourism that keeps these habitats intact while economically uplifting it's communities. This is achieved through employment creation, using local materials and labour for construction, guest services; and the showcasing of local arts, crafts and culture.

At present the brand runs 5 properties in Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi), Rajasthan (Pali, Jawai, and Jaipur) and Himachal Pradesh (Dalhousie), and is building more properties across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Nepal.

For more details, please visit our website - www.brijhotels.com or follow us on Instagram @brijhotels.

