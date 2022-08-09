Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications from candidates to apply for ASI and Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The registration process was started on August 8 and will end on September 6, 2022.

Under this recruitment drive, BSF will recruit a total of 11 vacancies are for ASI post and 312 vacancies are for HC (Ministerial) post. The Age limit is 18 to 25 years as of September 6, 2022. Upper age limit relaxation is applicable as per the government norms. BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Graduate Engineer, Scientist B Posts on bis.gov.in; Check Details Here

BSF recruitment 2022: Selection process

BSF recruitment process will be conducted in two phases: First phase will include written exam and the second phase will include various stages including Physical Measurement, Shorthand Test for ASI(Steno), Typing Speed Test for HC(Min), Documentation (Checking of Documents) and Medical Examination. Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in; Check Details Here

BSF recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.

BSF recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website of BSF recruitment 2022-- rectt.bsf.gov.in On the appeared homepage, click on the application link A new registration window will open, register yourself Login to the BSF recruitment portal Apply for the post and fill in the application form Submit details and upload asked documents Pay the application fee and submit the form

BSF Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100 for both the posts. The fees should be paid through online mode- net banking, credit/ debit card, UPI, wallet. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2022 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).