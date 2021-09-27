Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Personal fitness is no longer dependent on going to gyms. With personal fitness equipment like the treadmill, people can avoid the risk of viral exposure and payment of large monthly gym fees.

A treadmill is extremely useful in staying fit at the convenience, comfort and safety of one's own home. The modern personal treadmill is compact, portable and lighter in weight. It can be folded and easily put aside while not in use. This is especially beneficial for people with smaller apartments or homes.

Powermax treadmills are some of the most popular models in the market. Some of the key features that make Powermax treadmills the best-sellers are: a powerful motor for efficiency, wide running surface for safety, heavy weight-bearing frame for sturdiness, several pre-programmed fitness settings, speeds up to 14 kmph for different users and portability and foldability for compactness. Additionally, a vibrant LCD screen monitors all the vitals such as pulse, calories, speed, distance covered etc.

On the EMI Store, one can browse through a large selection of treadmills from several leading brands. It is a simple task to compare the features and benefits before finalizing the treadmill of choice. Before checking out, customers can avail several lucrative offers and discounts. By choosing the No Cost EMI option, customers can buy a treadmill on EMI Store for as low as Rs. 1,159 per month. Furthermore, customers won't have to pay any additional or hidden costs to avail this facility. Moreover, one can also avail up to Rs. 3,000 cashback on their purchase.

Five of the top-selling treadmills available on the EMI Store are:

PowerMax Fitness - UrbanTrek TD-N1 Motorized Treadmill with Android & iOS app with EMIs starting at Rs. 1,916 with zero down payment option available and Rs. 1,000 cashback.

PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 Motorised Treadmill with EMIs starting at Rs. 1,750 with zero down payment option available and Rs. 1,000 cashback.

Welcare WC4848AC Motorized Treadmill with EMIs starting at Rs. 18,746 with zero down payment option available and Rs. 3,000 cashback.

Reebok ZJET430 Motorized Treadmill with EMIs starting at Rs. 21,371 with zero down payment option available and Rs. 3,000 cashback.

PowerMax Fitness TDM-99 Multi-function treadmill with Twister and Resistance Ropes with EMIs starting at Rs. 2,333 with zero down payment option available and Rs. 1,000 cashback.

By logging onto the EMI Store, customers can purchase a host of personal fitness equipment like the treadmill from reliable and trusted brands. Customers can also avail of exciting deals, discounts and offers by shopping on the EMI Store, making their purchase affordable and convenient.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

