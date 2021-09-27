Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will face each other in match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 as both sides aim to break into the top four places in the points table. The MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday). So ahead of the MI vs PBKS fixture, we take a look at Abu Dhabi weather and how the pitch could behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are still in contention for a playoff spot but head into this game on the back of contrasting results. As the KL Rahul-led side ended their two-game losing run against Sunrisers Hyderabad last time around, meanwhile, the defending champions continue to falter down the table as they have now lost three consecutive games. A loss could hamper the top four aspirations for both teams and they will be aiming for a win. VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List.

Abu Dhabi Weather

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Abu Dhabi on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday) for the MI vs PBKS clash is great for an entertaining game of cricket. The temperature will be in the lower region of 30 degrees Celsius, In addition, there are no chances of rain so an interrupted match can be expected.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium this season has supported the bowlers more as very little high scoring matches have taken place at the venue. Teams chasing have had much success at the ground as two of three wins this year have gone to the side bowling first.

