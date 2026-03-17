BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17: Cadence, a global leader in computational software, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alok Jain as the managing director for the India region. In this role, Dr. Jain will spearhead Cadence's strategic growth in the region, focusing on scaling operations, fostering innovation, and strengthening collaborations with the Indian government, academia, and industry to advance the country's semiconductor ecosystem.

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"India is a vital hub for Cadence's R&D and global growth strategy," said Anirudh Devgan, President and CEO of Cadence. "Alok's deep technical expertise, coupled with his decades of leadership at Cadence, makes him the ideal leader to drive our India operations, a vital hub for Cadence's R&D and global growth strategy. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping our success in India, and I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to accelerate innovation and deepen our engagement with the thriving Indian semiconductor ecosystem."

Dr. Jain brings over 35 years of industry experience and technical expertise. He joined Cadence India in 1997 and currently serves as vice president in the System Verification Group (SDA). Over the years, along with the leadership team, he has shaped the culture and growth of Cadence's Noida site, driving teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions for customers worldwide. His leadership and commitment to technology have consistently advanced innovation within the organization.

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Widely recognized within the technical community, Dr. Jain has represented industry bodies such as IESA and the VLSI Society of India. He holds a bachelor of technology degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He also earned MS and PhD degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. Dr. Jain has authored over 30 technical papers and holds 10 patents in formal and functional verification.

India is a critical hub for the company, with over 30% of Cadence's global workforce based in the country. A significant percentage of the teams in India are involved in core R&D and product development. For the last 12 years, Cadence has featured in the top 100 in the "India's Best Companies to Work For" survey conducted by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute.

As an early entrant into India, having established its presence in 1987, Cadence has been a foundational player in building the Indian semiconductor ecosystem, including as a founding member of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). Cadence has partnered with MeitY, AICTE, IITs, and other Tier 1 institutions, and over 400 colleges and universities to build a strong chip-design talent pipeline. Through initiatives such as Chips to Startup (C2S) and India-led AI-driven design innovations, Cadence is advancing India's semiconductor mission while accelerating global innovation. Dr. Jain will play a key role in advancing Cadence's strategic involvement in such programs of national importance.

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