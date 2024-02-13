PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Bangkok [Thailand], February 13: CamCom, the pioneers in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and associated technologies in the visual inspection process, announced its strategic partnership with ERGO Insurance Thailand, one of the top ten insurance companies in Thailand strengthened by over 70 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance market. This partnership will provide an innovative insurance solution for ERGO Thailand, which will mark the great milestone of being one of the top insurance companies in Thailand to launch an AI-powered platform for the car visual inspection process.

Also Read | Norden Communication Partners C-DAC To Develop AI-Based Thermal Cameras for Security Purposes and Industrial Applications.

The partnership is set to revolutionise the insurance landscape in Thailand by harnessing CamCom's AI-powered insurance platform to streamline car damage assessment through an advanced visual inspection process. This results in enhanced speed, accuracy, and transparency in risk assessments for policy underwriting and claims evaluation. The automated process improves customer satisfaction through real-time claim updates and serves as a powerful tool in operational cost optimisation. This partnership will help reinforce ERGO Thailand's commitment to its customer-first approach of "Making insurance easier" by providing a best-in-class digital experience and high value to the customers.

"The partnership with ERGO Thailand is a huge step for CamCom. It marks the start of a phenomenal digital journey that is set to revolutionise the insurance industry in Thailand. At all times, our focus will remain on how to stay relevant to the emerging needs of ERGO Thailand's customers, and this innovation process showcases our shared commitment to the cause", said Mahesh Subramanian, Co-founder, and Chief Operating Officer of CamCom.

Also Read | East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

"An exciting evolution for ERGO Thailand. Partnering with CamCom shows a dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology into the operations, which can indeed lead to increased efficiency and enhanced customer experiences. By aligning with industry advancement, to position for success in an ever-evolving market. It's great to mark a milestone to embrace digitalization to stay competitive and better serve our customers in every dimension," said Matthias Veith, Chief Operating Officer of ERGO Thailand.

CamCom is an award-winning, industry-agnostic Computer Vision (CV) platform for identification of anomalies and defect/ damage assessment on all surfaces comprised of metal, plastic, or glass. We are pioneers in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and associated technologies in the visual inspection process. In production with leading players in the automotive ecosystem, the platform provides solutions which create visual audit trails of vehicles from end-of-line to end-of-life. The CamCom AI solutions increase efficiency, prevent defective seepage, and offer non-linear scalability.

For more information, please visit: www.camcom.ai

ERGO Thailand is majority owned by ERGO Group - ERGO is part of Munich Re - one of the world's leading reinsurers and risk carriers, and ERGO is one of the major insurance groups in Germany and Europe. ERGO Thailand attains the best knowledge of the local market and insurance experience developed over the last 70 years. With the expertise and international best practices of the ERGO Group, the comprehensive and cross-sector expertise, the great workforce and extensive network and experience with local partnerships, the commitment of ERGO Thailand is to accomplish the mission to make insurance easier in every dimension.

Please visit: www.ergo.co.th

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)