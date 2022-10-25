Can Rocketize Token break into the top cryptocurrency list like Decentraland and PancakeSwap?

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/ATK): The top cryptocurrency list consists of projects with a good value proposition and market capitalization.

Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are cryptos that fall into this list. Rocketize Token (JATO), on the other hand, is gearing up to take its place next to them.

Rocketize Token (JATO) is still developing but already boasts several beneficial features. Thus, we'll explore the project's developing ecosystem to see if it has what it takes to join the top cryptocurrency list like Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Why is Decentraland Popular?

Decentraland (MANA) is a Metaverse platform where users can invest in digital real estate and create various structures and applications. Users can design wearables for in-game avatars, build games, and explore other activities in the space.

The platform is fast-growing in popularity, as it allows users to immerse themselves in virtual reality, away from real life. Users can leverage the platform to unwind and participate in various exciting activities. Users can even organize events and build stores on Decentraland (MANA).

The platform employs two tokens: LAND and MANA. LAND serves as the NFT token defining ownership of properties in the space, while MANA supports transactions and governance.

Before the bear market in 2022, the MANA token was in hot demand, as people wanted to explore the space and hold the token for profit. However, it has lost much of its value because of the market crash in 2022.

MANA is still among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, and there is still massive potential for growth as the cryptocurrency market picks up again.

What is PancakeSwap All About?

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized and easy-to-use exchange based on the BNB Chain. It is a fork of Ethereum's Uniswap that simplifies the swapping of BEP-20 standard tokens.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) operates on the automated market maker (AMM) paradigm. Trading of digital assets takes place through permissionless liquidity pools. This is opposed to the conventional market model, where there is a seller and a buyer.

These liquidity pools receive deposits from lenders, who are then rewarded with an LP (liquidity provider) token for making their assets available for lending.

On the other hand, users of the deposited liquidity must pay a fee to the DeFi platform. The pool's contributors receive a portion of the fees. Users can also access other features such as staking, NFTs, a lottery, and initial farm offerings (IFOs)

CAKE is the utility and governance token for PancakeSwap. The token has held its top position and is the second-largest DEX token after Uniswap (UNI).

An Introduction to Rocketize's Ecosystem

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a DeFi meme coin developing the Ethereum blockchain that aims to propel users on a galactic journey. Beyond its main features, Rocketize Token (JATO) wants to add DeFi and NFT functionalities so that users can profit from the platform's "space" adventure.

The Rocketize Token (JATO) project will be community driven and allow users to access various DeFi services, including staking and swapping. Users would earn passively through its staking feature and pay minimal transaction fees to use the platform's decentralized exchange.

Due to Rocketize Token's (JATO) distinctive minting events, there will also be non-fungible token (NFT) features. However, users need to hold the platform's utility and governance token, JATO, to enjoy all its features.

The presale for the project's JATO token is currently open. Depending on the cryptocurrency you deposit, the Rocketize Token (JATO) team will provide presale bonuses ranging from 8 per cent to 15 per cent. If you sign up during the first, second, or third pre-sale phases, you can receive an additional 8 per cent, 7 per cent, or 4 per cent bonuses, respectively.

Rocketize Token (JATO) has a lot to offer the crypto community, from its potential exponential growth as a meme coin to its DeFi features and NFTs, which can sustain its value. If it delivers on all its promises, it can make it to the top cryptocurrency list.

