Kalyan, October 25: A 24-year-old man allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan. After learning about the incident, the girl's father along with some of his friends allegedly kidnapped the youth and took him to an isolated place where he was beaten up. The police have arrested the girl's father and his three friends in this connection. The alleged molester has also been booked under the POCSO Act.

According to TOI, the accused lives in the victim's locality. The police said that after the girl shared information about incident with her father, he got angry and hatched a plan with five of his friends who on Sunday afternoon allegedly kidnapped the accused from Shivaji Chowk area in Kalyan and took him to an isolated place behind APMC market in Kalyan where they beat him upHe was later allowed to go home. The accused later approached to local Mahatma Phule police who filed a cross complaint against both parties and arrested four, including the girl's father, on the charges of assault and kidnapping. UP Shocker: Policeman Brutally Thrashes Youth For Trying to Defuse Tension Between Man Performing Stunts on Bike And Cop in Jhansi, Video Goes Viral

The police said the man who molested the minor is undergoing treatment and would be arrested as soon as he is discharged from hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours

Inspector Pradeep Patil of , Mahatma Phule police said that they have registered a cross complaint against both parties because the girl's father took the law into his own hands. They have arrested the father and the man who molested the minor girl also has been booked.

