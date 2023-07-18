NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 18: Tomatoes are ubiquitous in Indian kitchens. We may come from any region, culture or background, but these little red blobs of juice keep our food and energy going. There are so many region-specific delicacies based on tomatoes, be it shorba or rasam, thick or light gravies, stir-fries and dips, chutneys and achaars, eaten year-round.

But with many Indian dishes or condiments, the main concern is time: from choosing and buying, cleaning and cutting, preparing, and ultimately serving them.

At their best, the tomatoes are fresh, ripe and juicy, with their squishy, plump pulp that creates the typical umami flavour that is so important to deliver an amazing result. Dish after dish, we wish to maintain the consistency of the "wow factor" as we serve it on a platter. But as any seasoned or even amateur chef has observed, if the quality of the tomatoes varies, which they do, because after all, it's a natural and seasonal product (sometimes we get a softer red variety, sometimes we get more of the tight green-patched ones), then the final taste of the dish can be remarkably different from one recipe to the next.

Plus, there is always the factor of time! But there is a common solution to take care of all these and more!

But with canned tomatoes you can guarantee they have been picked at their ripest and juiciest.

Not just any canned tomatoes, but canned Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is the name of the EU (European Union) project to raise awareness of EU-preserved (canned) tomatoes 100% made in Europe. These canned tomatoes from Europe are produced by a traditional process that keeps intact all the flavour of the fruit intact, picked at the peak of their ripeness and aroma.

With a production process perfected over time, Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe come in various forms - whole peeled, cherry or chopped - bringing the finest quality European produce to our kitchen. The wholeness and goodness of canned tomatoes make such a tantalising experience through their colour and aroma. You have to see it to believe it, and we guarantee that once you have tasted the consistently rich quality of Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe, the flavour will be etched in your taste bud’s memory forever.

So without further ado, bring home that delicious can of Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe today. Create a simple and delicious meal by opening and pouring canned tomatoes without all unnecessary chopping, cleaning, cutting fresh tomatoes and guessing if the taste will be up to your expectations. With Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe, the taste will always be reliable due to the consistent and guaranteed quality of the prime material.

Preserved at their peak, Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are always ready to use.

If you are a passionate foodie, Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are your best allies.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are available in India in all modern retail outlets and e-commerce. Experience the delicious and wholesome world-acclaimed Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe for a healthy life!

Ingredients:½ cup fresh curd, strained)1 tbsp mustard oil1 tbsp ginger garlic paste1 tbsp lemon juice1 tsp coriander powder1 tsp garam masala1 tsp red chilli powder¼ tsp turmeric powdersalt & pepper to taste7-800 g boneless chicken thighs2 tbsp oil1 tbsp butter1-inch cinnamon stick2-3 cardamom pods3-4 cloves4-5 garlic cloves, minced1 onion, finely chopped400 g canned whole peeled tomatoes from Europe¼ cup cashews½ tsp sugar¼ cup water1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves3 tbsp fresh creamcoriander leaves for garnish

Method

- Put the strained fresh curd, mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, coriander powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Mix well.

- Add the boneless chicken thighs. Marinate them for 4-6 hours.

- Lightly coat the chicken pieces with oil, then sear over high heat. In a frying pan, heat a tablespoon of oil and add butter.

- Add the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, cloves, minced garlic and finely chopped onion.

- Add the canned whole peeled tomatoes. Crush the tomatoes.

- Add the cashews.

- Cook on a low heat, covered, for 10-15 minutes.

- Puree the cooked tomato and onion mixture, then cook on a low heat.

- Add water, sugar and dried fenugreek leaves and mix well.

- Add the chicken, cover and let it simmer on a low heat.

- Add the fresh cream and garnish with coriander leaves.

- The butter chicken is ready. Enjoy !!!

For in-depth insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or for some delicious recipes using canned tomatoes, visit our website www.redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.com and follow us on Instagram @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope & on Facebook @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

