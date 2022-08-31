New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Carestream Health India participated in the Delhi Medical Association Conference (DMACON), the oldest professional association of modern medical professionals in India. The event on August 28, 2022, hosted several dignitaries and prominent individuals from the healthcare ecosystem.

During the conference, Carestream unveiled the newly launched DRX Compass DR system using an immersive interactive experience during the scientific session in the main hall and at the Carestream booth.

Also Read | Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings, Wishes & Images To Welcome Ganpati Bappa For 10-Day Festival.

The Carestream DRX Compass offers phenomenal diagnostic quality with the least amount of patient dosage and ease of operation for technicians, improving the diagnostic capabilities and productivity of the diagnostic facility. With the DRX Compass DR system, customers can configure their system based on their needs and budget, with a focus on improved workflow and easy upgrades for the future.

Commenting about the DRX Compass launch Niraj Srivastava, General Manager- Sales North Carestream India said, "Carestream has invested significant expertise, time and resources in building this digital radiology solution and am sure customers in North India can 'Navigate & Accelerate' their radiology practice with this 'Personalized, Powerful & Partner technology'."

Also Read | Indian Returns Home After Serving 28 Years in Pakistan Jail in Espionage Case.

This Story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)