Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), a leading integrated outdoor and transit advertising company headquartered in Chandigarh, specializing in innovative branding solutions across airports, metros, railways and road networks, has announced its unaudited consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2025.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - H1 FY26

* Revenue From Operations of ₹ 77.86 Cr, YoY growth of 22.4%* EBITDA (Incl. Other Income) of ₹ 13.55 Cr, YoY growth of 31.3%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 17.4%* Net Profit of ₹ 10.88 Cr, YoY growth of 29.5%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 14.0%* EPS of ₹7.86* Revenue from operations increased 22.4% YoY to INR 77.86 Crores in H1 FY26 compared to INR 63.63* Crores in H1 FY25 on account of new order wins across verticals* EBITDA grew by 31.3% to INR 13.55 Crores in H1 FY26 compared to INR 10.33 Crores in H1 FY25* EBITDA Margin improved marginally to 17.4% in H1 FY26 as against 16.2% in H1 FY25* PAT grew by 29.5% to INR 10.88 Crores in H1 FY26 compared to INR 8.30 Crores in H1 FY25* PAT margin stood at 14.0% for H1 FY26 as compared to 13.0% in H1 FY25

Commenting on the result, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Chairman and Managing Director said, "CASHurDRIVE Marketing Limited proudly presents its first financial results as a listed company, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. The management extends heartfelt gratitude to all investors, clients, and partners for their trust and support during and after the successful IPO.

During the first half of FY26, the company delivered a strong performance driven by healthy execution, marquee client additions, and continued expansion across cab, bus, metro, and digital outdoor formats. Partnerships with Uber, Greencell Mobility, Olectra Greentech, Everest Fleet, and ETO Motors further strengthened its leadership in transit media, while the foray into EV-based advertising through Charjkaro reinforced its sustainability focus.

Revenue from operations for H1 FY26 stood at ₹77.9 crore, up 22.4% year-on-year. EBITDA grew 31.3% to ₹13.5 crore with a margin of 17.4%, while PAT rose 31% to ₹10.9 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 14%. The company maintained a strong, debt-light balance sheet with shareholders' funds of ₹119.4 crore and cash reserves of ₹26.7 crore.

CASHurDRIVE also received multiple industry recognitions, including BW Retail World Award 2024 and BW Merit Awards 2025, reflecting its creative leadership in outdoor media. Going forward, the company aims to deepen its presence in green transit and digital OOH, invest in in-house production capabilities, and strengthen tech-led campaign management.

With a solid post-IPO foundation and clear growth visibility, CASHurDRIVE remains confident of delivering sustainable and long-term value to its stakeholders."

