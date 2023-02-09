New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/ATK): 2022 has been a brutal year for the crypto markets. While many people are swearing off crypto coins, for the time being, some major players are preparing themselves for the next bull run. That includes looking for the next potential 100x winner in the altcoin market. One of those potential winners may include rising altcoin star Catecoin.

Why Catecoin after Dogecoin and Shibainu?

There is no cat-theme coin which is sitting in top 100 rank and catecoin is the only top cat-theme coin that can reach this position, Many big vcs are also searching and looking about Catecoin they are waiting for right time to enter. Catecoin is not just memecoin but have a lot of usecase like they have their own crypto wallet play 2 earn game launchpad and many more

The meme coin that offers unique passive income opportunities Catecoin is a meme coin that offers a unique spin on the animal-centric craze of the crypto world. What makes Catecoin different is that it is the first altcoin that features cats instead of dogs as its meme focus. Additionally, Catecoin offers several passive income opportunities not currently offered by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. For instance, Catecoin holders can stake their holdings and receive a 15% APY. Additionally, Catecoin transactions are taxed at 2% which is distributed to holders.

The historical outperformance of meme coins during bull markets During the crypto bull market, investors will see the biggest gains from meme coins. That's because meme coins tend to receive a vast amount of publicity and investor interest during bull market runs. For instance, Dogecoin returned 121x in 2021 and Shibu Inu returned an astounding 460,000x return in 2021. In fact, one Shiba Inu investor turned his USD 8,000 investment into over USD 5.1 billion!

Why 2023 could be a big year for altcoins As the saying goes, "it is darkest before dawn." In 2022, the crypto market has seen one of the biggest bear markets in its short history. Top coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are down over 70% from their highs. Historically, these major drawdowns are followed by incredible gains over the next year. It is expected that 2023 will be a major turnaround year for the crypto market.

Incredible earning potential in the next 12 months While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are now too big to experience 100x returns, Catecoin has the opportunity to be the next big winner in the altcoin market. As the market enters 2023, smart investors will be wise to take a look at unique meme coins such as Catecoin for potentially life-changing short-term returns.

