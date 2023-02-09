New Delhi, February 9 : Tech major OnePlus is definitely on a global launch and unveil spree. After a grand launch event where it introduced a host of new devices alongside its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone globally, the company is already bracing up for another big and interesting debut.

The Chinese tech giant has revealed at its Cloud 11 event that the company is going to unveil its OnePlus 11 Concept phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2023. Read on to get all details. OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which One Is Best for You? Check Detailed Comparison Here.

OnePlus 11 Concept – Global Debut Details :

OnePlus has officially announced that the company is preparing to introduce its next revolutionary product – OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone. The OnePlus 11 Concept will be making its world premiere at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2003, that’s scheduled to take place in Barcelona, from February 27 to March 2 apart from preview days. OnePlus 11 5G Flagship Smartphone and 65 Q2 Pro TV Launched in India; Find All Details Here.

OnePlus is known for its concept devices, and the OnePlus 11 Concept will be its third device in the innovative lineup. The pioneer of OnePlus concept devices was the ‘OnePlus Concept One’ that featured disappearing cameras and was showcased at CES 2020. The next product was the OnePlus 8T Concept that was unveiled in 2021 and flaunted a colour changing back panel, which changed from grey to blue to black just on command of the user. This one also featured a mmWave radar and claimed to detect hand gestures.

As per the company, the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept model is going to feature an “imaginative design with industry-first technology”, which is a very broad way to describe a new device, that too a concept model. The real concept device will definitely be a thing to watch out at the MWC 2023 Barcelona. So, stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).