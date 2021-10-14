New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Centre has scrapped customs duty on crude varieties of palm, soybean, and sunflower oil, the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal informed on Wednesday.

The move is expected to bring down prices and increase domestic availability in the festive season.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Final.

"Keeping in mind the interests of the consumers, the Narendra Modi-led government has decided to scrap customs duty on crude varieties of palm, soybean, and sunflower oil. This will bring down the prices of edible oil and benefit crores of consumers," read Goyal's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The duty cuts will be effective from October 14 till March 31 next year, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a notification. (ANI)

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped in Bhagpat, Two Including Village Pradhan’s Son Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)