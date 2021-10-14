Bhagpat, October 14: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped in Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Hilwadi on Tuesday night. The family members of the minor girl were also allegedly held captive when the reached the accused's house looking for her. After their escape, they lodged a complaint based on which the police arrested two accused, including the son of village pradhan. UP Shocker: School Headmaster Rapes Minor Student After Showing Her Obscene Video; Arrested.

According to a report by Times of India, the girl's uncle alleged that she was kidnapped when she had gone to fetch water from a hand pump. She was allegedly taken to a nearby field and raped. "My niece returned home traumatised, in a semi-conscious state. She narrated her ordeal. There were injury marks on her neck, face and hands," he was quoted as saying. When her family reached the accused's house, he said, they were held captive. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Mentally Ill Girl Raped In Shahjahanpur District; FIR Registered.

"My brother and our sons were there through the night. We managed to escape in the morning and reached the police station," he said. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the pradhan's husband, his son and nephew. Two men, including the main accused, have been arrested and sent him to jail, Circle officer (CO) of Baraut, Alok Kumar, said.

Following the arrests, a group of villagers reached the police station in support of the pradhan’s son. They demanded a fair probe. The local Senior Superintendent of Police has ordered a detailed investigation in the matter. Further investigation was underway.

